Head coach: Brad Burtenshaw
2019 record: 5-6 overall, 2-4 Region 8 (5th)
Playoffs: Lost to Bountiful 28-18 in 5A first round
Players to Watch: 5-10 170 Sr. WR Kyson Hall, 6-1 175 Sr. QB Tyler Nelson, 6-3 205 Sr. WR/DB Aedan Seiuli, 6-0 170 Sr. WR Brian Bess, 6-4 300 Sr. OL/DL Brett King
Outlook: Maple Mountain has some explosive players on the offensive side of the ball. Tyler Nelson threw for 21 touchdowns and 1,788 yards as a junior and wide receiver Kyson Hall — who has committed to BYU — caught 11 of those scoring throws, averaging 24.8 yards per reception.
The Golden Eagles should be competitive in Region 8.
“We have several returning starters on both sides of the ball,” Maple Mountain coach Brad Burtenshaw said. “We have good team speed as well. We have a great group of seniors that have worked very hard. Just like every year, we have a few holes to fill, but we are excited for the experience we have coming back and for the new talent that is competing for time. We think we have a very competitive team that has set the bar high for themselves. We are just grateful and excited to play the game we love.”
Perspective: “We are just excited for the opportunity to play,” Burtenshaw said. “With the canceling of spring sports, I think our whole program is enjoying our time playing, being careful, and doing everything possible to hold on to the opportunity. We are doing what we can to prepare, to stay healthy, and to make sure we can finish a full season.”