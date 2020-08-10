Head coach: Jeff Higginson (1st season)
2019 record: 11-2 overall, 5-1 Region 8 (2nd)
Playoffs: Lost to Orem 51-14 in 5A semifinals
Players to Watch: TE Deven Johnson, RB Willy Leota, QB Jarret Elmer, WR Reed Johnson, DB Austin Hallows, OL/DL James Cardon
Outlook: Jeff Higginson takes over for Harry Schwenke, who was 22-12 in three seasons. Schwenke led the Skyhawks to an 11-2 record and the No. 1 seed in the Class 5A playoffs in 2019.
Senior tight end Deven Johnson (6-4, 235) had 30 catches for 458 yards and four touchdowns last season. He is drawing some serious recruiting attention. Quarterback Jarrett Elmer (2,030 yards, 20 touchdowns) will return for his senior year and is a real field general. Aside from Johnson, Elmer has two solid targets returning in Austin Hallows (23 catches for 639 yards, 5 TD’s) and Reed Johnson (27 catches for 523 yards, 9 TD’s). Last season the defense was a mainstay, finishing second in Class 5A in points allowed per game (14.5) and five starters return there.
“We have a tremendous set of skills guys returning and a solid vibrant offensive and defensive line,” Higginson said. “We play some very good football programs, and we expect to be competitive. Our skills guys are some of the best we’ve had in school history and we have a couple of very good quarterbacks.”
Perspective: “Covid 19 has changed our lives in big ways,” Higginson said. “We have learned that you can only control the things around you. Relationships are much more important now, and football family takes on a new meaning.”