Head coach: Jeremy Hill
2019 record: 10-4 overall, 4-1 Region 7 (1st-tie)
Playoffs: Defeated Timpview 21-7 in 5A title game
Players to Watch: OL/DL Kingsley Suamataia, LB Jayden Ah You, LB Paxton Skipps, QB Miah Fe’a, LB Joe Smith
Outlook: The Tigers have the opportunity to win their fourth straight state title so there is plenty of motivation in Orem.
Lineman Kingsley Suamataia (6-5, 280) is one of the top recruits in Utah with offers from Oregon, Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Oklahoma and BYU, among others. Much of the Tigers’ offensive production has graduated but quarterback Micah Fe’a (1,451 yards, 13 TDs) returns and will shoulder the load.
Valley Player of the Year Noah Sewell was dynamic on both sides of the ball, scoring 16 touchdowns on offense and totaling 103 tackles from his linebacker spot. He’s playing football at the University of Oregon this fall. Two talented linebackers — seniors Joe Smith and Paxton Skipps — will anchor the defense after strong junior seasons.
Perspective: “Everybody had pretty much had the same level playing field,” Hill said. “The past couple years we’ve gone heavy in June with our padded camp. This year our kids have done a lot of player run practices. The seniors took a lot of leadership. We missed out on a lot of organized stuff in April and May but the kids still got a lot of good work in. We’ll have the same offense, the same defense and the same coaches. For the most part, the boys are OK.”