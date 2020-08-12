Head coach: Jeb Clark
2019 record: 3-8 overall, 0-6 Region 8 (7th)
Playoffs: Lost to Lehi 42-0 in 5A first round
Players to Watch: WR Clay Carson, OL/DL Cole Carson, OL Tate Sigard, OL Jeff Durant, WR/S Tanner Moss, LB/WR Braxton Monroe
Outlook: New Payson football coach Jeb Clark knows a lot about winning.
He’s led the school’s wrestling program to three state championships since 2014 and is hoping to transfer some of that success to the gridiron, where Payson has struggled mightily.
The Lions haven’t posted a winning season since 1978 and have broken even (.500 record) only four times since then, the last a 5-5 mark in 2009.
Payson is joining Timpanogos, Judge and Cottonwood in playing an independent schedule in 2020. The Lions have games against lower division opponents Canyon View, Manti, Richfield, South Summit and Mountain Ridge. Some success will be a good start in building the program.
The Lions should be solid on the lines, led by returners Cole Carson, Tate Sigard and Jeff Durant. Kaden Nelson will get a shot at quarterback and has a couple of speedy wide receivers – Clay Carson and Tanner Moss – he will get the ball to early and often. Clark said he has over 100 athletes out for football, many from other sports, and building up the numbers is a critical component.
Perspective: “Our kids have been really committed this summer,” Clark said. “Part of it is they were just ready to get back and do something after school was closed and some spring athletes lost their seasons. It gave the kids some perspective. They chose to play football and hopefully that benefits us.”