Head coach: Mark Wootton (5th season)
2019 record: 8-4 overall, 2-3 Region 4 (4th)
Playoffs: Lost to Syracuse 27-14 in 6A second round
Players to Watch: RB/LB Rex Connors, RB/LB Porter Connors, TE/DE Isaac Vaha, OL/DL Wyatt Dawe, LB Spencer Tauteoli, DB Kaden Bishop
Outlook: Pleasant Grove has some serious individual talent returning in 2020.
At the top of the list is senior tight end/defensive end Isaac Vaha, one of the state’s most recruited players at 6-foot-7 with offers from Oregon, Minnesota, Nebraska, Texas Tech, Utah and BYU, among others.
Lineman Wyatt Dawe will be a four-year starter and is one of the strongest players in the state. Brothers Rex and Porter Connors, who will play on both sides of the ball, are outstanding athletes. Senior linebacker Spencer Tauteoli led the state in tackles last season (9.8 per game).
If Mark Wootton – entering his 30th year as a high school football head coach – can build some depth, the Vikings will be a handful.
“We have some players coming back with a lot of experience,” Wootton said. “It’s always tough getting wins in a tough region but we feel like this region will prepare us for the playoffs.”
Wooton isn’t kidding. Region 4 is once again stacked. Corner Canyon is favored to win its third straight state title (one each in Class 5A and Class 6A). Lone Peak won the 6A championship in 2018 and American Fork has been the 6A runner-up two years in a row.
“I feel like our kids play very hard,” Wootton. “If you can get players to do that you have a chance to be pretty good.”
Evan Robinson will get a long look in the quarterback spot and Wootton has brought in former BYU standout and assistant coach Brandon Doman to help out with the offense.
Perspective: Wootton said he is grateful his players will get to compete despite the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s hard not to be a little bit scared it could all shut down really fast,” he said.