Head coach: Kirk Chambers
2019 record: 9-3 (6-0 in 5A Region 8)
Playoffs: Lost 26-7 to Timpview in 5A quarterfinals.
Players to Watch: Dallin Havea (Sr. RB/DB), Ryder Macgillivray (Sr. WR/DB), Logalima Lesa (Jr. LB), Emmett Pen (So. OL/DL)
Outlook: The Bulldogs lost a number of impact players to graduation but Provo head coach Kirk Chambers doesn’t expect his team to have a big dropoff heading into 2020.
“I feel like we are reloading with talented players who are hungry and ready to work,” Chambers said. “The culture has been changing over the last six year under Coach Tony McGeary. He did a great job raising the expectations of the boys and raising the expectations of the community. We are really seeing the benefits of that. They are starting to believe in what we are doing and it’s a lot of fun to coach in that situation.”
He believes the key for the Bulldogs to maintain their level of success is to be healthy, although he acknowledged that there is always an element of luck in that regard. He wants to see consistent play to keep drives alive on offense and have the defense hold up the way he knows they are capable of doing.
Perspective: Chambers said that the current circumstances have enabled the players and coaches to see past the grind that’s required in football.
“If anyone finds that grind fun, they are crazy,” Chambers said. “But the boys are more willing to accept it now and push through because they know how big a blessing it is to hope to go out and play. I’ve definitely noticed a difference.”