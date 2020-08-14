Head coach: Jon Lehman
2019 record: 7-3 (3-2 in 6A Region 4)
Playoffs: Lost 30-6 to Lone Peak in 6A second round.
Players to Watch: Jeter Fenton (Jr. RB), James Palmer (Sr. WR), Mitchell Adamson (Sr. WR/DB), Stone Mulitalo (Sr. DL), Teedrick Toilolo (Sr. OL/DL)
Outlook: Every year the Skyridge football team sees talented players graduate and move on to the next level — but every year the Falcons seem to have players waiting for their chance to step up and fill the holes.
It looks like 2020 will be no different. Although talented quarterback Emmett Call (2,422 total yards) and physical defenders Carson Baker (59 total tackles) and Ioholani Raass (nine sacks) have graduated, opponents better be ready for another physical battle every time they take on Skyridge.
Look for senior defensive lineman Stone Mulitalo to be the leader for the Falcons with plenty of other strong, tough players surrounding him. On the offense, Skyridge has hard-nosed running back Jeter Fenton back as well as a talented receiving corps. If the line can be strong and the quarterback position is solidified, the Falcon offense will be versatile and dangerous.
Perspective: Skyridge head coach Jon Lehman has preached the same mantra of focusing on the process in each of his five years with the Falcons but the current status of high school sports during the COVID-19 pandemic drives that message home even deeper. He will have his athletes zeroed in on doing the right things every day to improve, not worrying about the future.