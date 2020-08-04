Head coach: Dustin Smith
2019 record: 1-5 in 5A Region 8, 4-7 overall
Playoffs: Lost to Bonneville, 14-9, in 5A first round
Players to Watch: Tayson Reid (Jr. RB), Cade Olsen (Jr. WR), Morgan Muhlestein (Sr. DL), Jeffrey Hernandez (Sr. CB)
Outlook: The youth movement in Spanish Fork last year required the Don faithful to endure some growing pains but the hope is the experience will pay dividends in 2020.
Spanish Fork has a number of returning starters for new head coach Dustin Smith, took the helm this year and is pushing the Dons to develop greater cohesion and toughness.
Leading the way will be a strong offensive line, excellent skill players like Tayson Reid and Cade Olsen and a defense that features Morgan Muhlestein, a nightmare for opposing backfields who tallied nine sacks during his junior year.
The Dons don’t come in with the same expectations to deal with as some of the other squads in a league that featured four of the top nine seeds in the 2019 5A state playoffs. This is a Spanish Fork squad, however, who will be dangerous every time they take the field.
Perspective: Smith has already taken steps to try to help the guys who play football understand that he expects them to be the best they can be.
Smith talked earlier in the summer about how football is just a way to bring players together and help them grow. He wants the Spanish Fork athletes to improve not just as football players but to also become better friends, family members and members of their community.