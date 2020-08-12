Head coach: Austin Heaps (1st season)
2019 record: 1-10 overall, 1-4 Region 7 (5th)
Playoffs: Lost to Timpview 56-15 in 5A first round
Players to Watch: Sr. DL Nesi Sa’u, OL Brayden Jorgensen, LB Connor Hardy, LB Ethan Miles, WR Nephi Matagi
Outlook: Timpanogos finished 1-10 in 2019 and coach Daniel Tervort decided to hang it up. The Timberwolves hired one of their own: Former T-Wolf Austin Heaps, who has previous head coaching experience at Uintah.
“This year is definitely a rebuilding year for us,” Heaps said. “That’s why the administration chose to go independent before I was hired. We wanted to play some other schools that might be in the same situation we are in this year. So we are hoping to compete and gain some momentum for the years to come.
Senior defensive lineman Nesi Sa’u (5-10 225) and senior linebacker Connor Hardy headline the list of returners, along with junior defensive lineman Javon Fonoimoana (6-2 245), junior wide receiver/defensive back Nephi Matagi (6-0 180) and junior running back/defensive back Matt Torgerson.
Perspective: “Covid has made it difficult with a number of things such as spacing numbers for weight room use and making sure our kids bring their own water,” Heaps said. “But with all this I felt like football has helped them feel a sense of normalcy. Just a handful of months ago everything was shut down. Kids were doing school from home and couldn’t go out and see friends. It was vastly different than the world we lived in just months prior. But with football getting under way its brought back that familiar feeling in a very uncertain time.”