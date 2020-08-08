Head coach: Andy Stokes
2019 record: 11-4 (4-1 in 5A Region 7)
Playoffs: Lost 21-7 to Orem in 5A state championship.
Players to Watch: Raider Damuni (Sr. DB), Logan Fano (Sr. LB/DL), Cael Richardson (Sr. LB/DL), Targhee Lambson (Sr. RB), Hudson Aspinall (Sr. OL)
Outlook: The Thunderbirds made a great run to the 5A title game last year and brought back a number of guys who are hungry to take the next step.
“We’ve been working on this process for three years,” Timpview head coach Andy Stokes said. “We’re getting to the point where we are seeing the fruits of those labors. We are noticing a lot of things this year leadership-wise that we haven’t been able to see before. The kids are stepping up.”
Stokes knows that expectations are always high for the Thunderbirds and he sees the team responding. He believes the key will be having the Timpview players gelling on the field on Friday night — but that starts with all the work during the week.
Perspective: Stokes believes that football means a lot to his guys and the players need the chance to compete — but he’s also seen lots of challenges this year and that has changed his views.
“I’ve had to realize that there might not be a tomorrow, so make the best out of today,” Stokes said. “Having the relationship we have with these kids has brought a lot of that same thought process to them. I feel like as bad as things are, because life is not great right now, but it’s an opportunity for us to learn. Perspective is everything. Our kids are appreciating the small things in life.”