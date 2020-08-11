Head coach: Louis Wong
2019 record: 3-9 (1-4 in 6A Region 4)
Playoffs: Lost 53-21 to Corner Canyon in 6A second round.
Players to Watch: Brayden Ross (Sr. QB), Oakley Slade (Sr. WR/TE), Jace Hayes (Sr. OL/DL), Daniel Taumoepeau (Sr. LB/DE/RB), Cooper Cowan (Jr. DB)
Outlook: The Thunder really want the football season to happen this fall because they believe they have one of the deepest, most experienced teams they’ve had in Saratoga Springs.
“This is a team we are excited about since we have had five or six guys starting since their sophomore year and now they are going to be seniors,” Westlake offensive coordinator Mark Ercanbrack said. “This is the first time since we’ve been here that we’ve had a returning starter at quarterback. His leadership has helped the entire team. We have impact guys returning on both sides of the ball.”
The Thunder know how challenging it is to play football in Region 4 and are ready to take on the best teams. Ercanbrack said his guys feel like they belong and are ready to be competitive week-in and week-out.
Perspective: Ercanbrack said he saw the Westlake players come back hungry after the shutdown earlier this year.
“I think it showed people that you don’t really know what you have until it is gone,” Ercanbrack said. “It showed all of us — coaches and players — how much we love football and how much it means to us. This is our world at this point and so much of our life revolves around this family. When that was taken away, we came back with a renewed commitment. We felt as a team it could get taken away.”