With the 2020 football season having concluded, I’m releasing my final power poll, which ranks all the teams in the state of Utah.
The season got completed and I’m sure during the governor’s press conference there was some concern the plug would be pulled on the season.
But it got done.
Still, there are at least several teams that had their seasons ended by COVID-19 and two programs in Monument Valley and Whitehorse that didn’t get started.
Fremont and Kearns perhaps had the saddest stories as both had their playoffs ended by the virus even though they were the favorites in their playoff games. In fact, Kearns was the No. 5 seed and had lost just one game on the season. For a school whose athletic program generally struggles, this was a bit heartbreaking for this community.
Utah County dominates the Power Poll with five teams in the Top 10, seven teams in the Top 20 and 10 in the Top 25. In the state’s two largest classifications, Utah County provided six of the eight semifinal teams including all four in 5A.
Lone Peak leads the way for Utah County teams with a No. 2 Power Poll ranking while Skyridge checks in at No. 3. Both teams met in the semifinals with the Knights picking up their second win against the Falcons on the season. Skyridge’s three losses were to Lone Peak and No. 1-ranked Corner Canyon, all very close contests.
The Chargers won their 40th game in a row and their third straight state title, one in 5A and two in 6A and went into the state championship game ranked No. 8 nationally. They lived up to their billing for sure with an offense that was simply unstoppable.
Orem won its fourth straight state title, two in 4A and now two in 5A by topping Timpview in a rematch of the 2019 championship game. Because of COVID-19, neither team, both from Region 7, battled in the regular season. Orem finished No. 5 in the Power Poll.
The 5A championship game broke a couple of very dubious records as Orem was the most heavily penalized team in state history for a game and the two teams combined for the most penalties and penalty yards with 36 for 260 yards.
Though Orem had more penalties, it was Timpview that lost their composure in the third quarter where one of their top players was ejected and a series of penalties really hurt the Thunderbirds. Meanwhile, Orem did enough to break away from their rivals to post a 26-13 win.
Juab won its first state football title in school history by downing Morgan 17-14. Last year the Trojans beat Juab so the Wasps got some big time revenge. Juab’s lone loss was early in the season against 5A Salem Hills.
Here is a look at the rankings (Utah Valley area teams in bold):
Rank/Team/Record/Previous Poll Position (+/-)/Note
1. Corner Canyon (6A) 14-0 1 (NC) Nationally ranked Chargers win 6A title
2. Lone Peak (6A) 12-2 2 (NC) Knights got a big semifinal win vs. Skyridge
3. Skyridge (6A) 10-3 3 (NC) Losses to Lone Peak twice, Corner Canyon
4. Sky View (4A) 13-0 7 (+3) Bobcats win second 4A state title in a row
5. Orem (5A) 8-2 8 (+3) Tigers going for five in row in 2021
- 6. East (6A) 8-526 (+20) Leopards get revenge on American Fork
7. American Fork (6A) 8-4 4 (-3) Cavemen fall in quarterfinals to East
- 8. Kearns (6A) 8-29 (+1) COVID-19 ends playoff hopes
9. Bingham (6A) 8-4 12 (+3) Miners got dramatic win at Pleasant Grove
10. Pleasant Grove (6A) 6-5 6 (-4) Vikings fall to Bingham in heartbreaker
11. Ridgeline (4A) 9-2 10 (-1) Only losses are to rival Sky View
12. Pine View (4A) 12-2 11 (-1) Panthers fall short again in state title game
13. Timpview (5A) 7-5 23 (+10) Thunderbirds make nice playoff run
14. Brighton (5A) 10-1 5 (-9) 5A No. 1 seed beaten by Timpview
15. West (6A) 9-3 15 (NC) Panthers have nice season in 2020
16. Roy (6A) 8-2 18 (+2) Royals beaten by West in second round
17. Davis (6A) 8-4 34 (+17) Darts stun Weber to make quarterfinals
18. Weber (6A) 7-2 16 (-2) Heartbreak loss to rival Davis in 6A playoffs
19. Snow Canyon (4A) 10-2 13 (-6) Warriors only two losses were to Pine View
20. Maple Mountain (5A) 9-3 17 (-3) Golden Eagles make 5A semifinals
21. Salem Hills (5A) 9-3 19 (-2) Skyhawks playoff run ended by Timpview
22. Wasatch 8-3 30 (-2) Wasps lost heartbreaker to Salem Hills
23. Lehi (5A) 6-5 24 (+1) Pioneers fall to Wasatch in 5A playoffs
24. Park City (4A) 9-3 21 (-3) Miners stopped by Ridgeline in close one
25. Stansbury (4A) 8-3 22 (-3) Stallions fall by one point to Snow Canyon
26. Beaver (2A) 13-0 25 (-1) Beavers win second straight 2A title
27. Herriman (6A) 6-6 35 (+8) Mustangs defense tough, offense struggled
28. Olympus 6-5 27 (-1) Titans were first Timpview playoff victim
29. Skyline (5A) 8-2 28 (-1) Eagle season ends at Orem
30. Alta (5A) 6-6 36 (+6) Hawks playoff run ends at Maple Mountain
31. Bonneville (5A) 8-2 14 (-17) Lakers stunned by Alta in 5A second round
32. Bountiful (5A) 7-5 29 (-2) Braves lose to Skyline at Eagles’ Nest
33. Springville (5A) 5-6 30 (-3) Red Devils stopped by rival Maple Mountain
34. Juab (3A) 12-1 32 (-2) Wasps claim first state title in school history
- 35. Fremont (6A) 5-633 (-2) Silverwolves defeated by virus, not on field
36. Riverton (6A) 6-6 37 (+1) Lone Peak ends season again
37. Westlake (6A) 4-8 41 (+4) Beat Hunter, crushed by Corner Canyon
38. Cedar City (4A) 7-5 39 (+1) Got big win over Dixie in 4A second round
39. Dixie (4A) 5-6 31 (-8) Season ended at rival Cedar City
40. Bear River (4A) 5-6 50 (+10) Bears beat Green Canyon to get revenge
41. Green Canyon (4A) 5-5 40 (-1) Tough loss to Bear River ends season
42. Morgan (3A) 8-3 38 (-4) This time, Trojans fall to Juab
43. Box Elder (5A) 5-6 45 (+2) Bee season ended by Salem Hills
44. Mountain View (4A) 6-444 (NC) Bruins stopped by Stansbury Stallions
45. Hunter (6A) 4-6 43 (-2) Lose to Westlake again in 6A playoffs
46. Provo (5A) 4-7 52 (+6) Scored 35 points against Orem in loss
47. Duchesne (2A) 11-1 42 (-5) Eagles take second to Beaver in 2A
48. Grantsville (3A) 7-6 65 (+17) Cowboys make semifinals in 3A
49. Mountain Ridge (5A) 4-5 48 (-1) Sentinels stopped by Provo in 5A playoffs
50. Spanish Fork (5A) 4-8 54 (+4) Dons got big 5A playoff win at Highland
51. Desert Hills (4A) 5-7 55 (+4) Thunder season not up to usual standards
52. Summit Acad. (3A) 9-3 53 (+1) Falcons lost to Grantsville in 3A playoffs
53. Juan Diego (3A) 6-6 59 (+6) Soaring Eagle struggled a bit in 2020
54. West Jordan (6A) 3-7 51 (-3) Jaguars took a step back this season
55. Highland (5A) 2-7 49 (-6) Seven losses is not typical Highland football
56. Cedar Valley (4A) 6-5 56 (NC) Second year school making strides
57. Enterprise (2A) 8-4 72 (+15) Wolves make 2A semifinals, fall to Beaver
58. Logan (4A) 4-7 64 (+6) Grizzlies get one 4A playoff win
59. Farmington (5A) 2-9 60 (+1) Phoenix struggled in 2020
60. Woods Cross (5A) 2-9 61 (+1) Win against 4A Mountain View was highlight
61. Ogden (4A) 7-5 67 (+6) Beat Ben Lomond in back-to-back weeks
62. Crimson Cliffs (4A) 4-7 66 (+4) Second year school got a playoff victory
63. Delta (3A) 5-8 85 (+22) Rabbits stun 3A field with two playoff wins
64. North Sanpete (3A) 8-3 46 (-18) Shocked by Delta in Mount Pleasant
65. Richfield (3A) 10-2 47 (-18) Wildcats fell victim to Delta
66. San Juan (3A) 8-4 58 (-10) Played Juab tough in quarterfinal loss
- 67. Copper Hills (6A) 4-663 (-4) Grizzlies got a COVID-19 forfeit victory
68. Cyprus (6A) 2-7 67 (-1) Pirates left out of 6A playoff field
69. Granger (6A) 3-6 68 (-1) Lancers got some nice early-season wins
70. Syracuse (6A) 3-7 69 (-1) High hopes were dashed early for Titans
71. Clearfield (6A) 3-8 71 (NC) Falcons making progress in baby steps
72. Mountain Crest (4A) 2-9 70 (-2) Not a typical season for Mustang fans
73. Parowan (2A) 5-7 76 (+3 Rams were a tough out in 2A playoffs
74. Layton (6A) 2-7 74 (NC) Lancers stunning Weber was 2020 highlight
75. Milford (2A) 6-6 77 (+2) Tigers slipped back a bit this season
76. Emery (3A) 5-6 78 (+2) Spartans had some nice wins this year
77. North Summit (2A) 7-4 80 (+3) Braves had winning season
78. Millard (2A) 6-6 82 (+4) Eagles got revenge against North Sevier
79. Tooele (4A) 2-8 75 (-4) Buffs struggled in 2020
80. Hurricane (4A) 2-9 83 (+3) Tigers finding it rough in Region 9
81. Manti (3A) 5-6 62 (-19) Templars didn’t show well in 3A playoffs
82. Viewmont (5A) 1-7 92 (+10) Ugly season for Vikings
83. Kanab (2A) 8-3 73 (-10) No. 3 seeded Cowboys upset by Milford
84. Canyon View (4A) 3-8 84 (NC) Region 9 schedule brutalized Falcons
85. Union (3A) 4-7 88 (+3) Cougars own rivalry with Uintah
86. Murray (5A) 2-7 87 (+1) Spartans slipped a bit in 2020
87. Taylorsville (6A) 2-8 90 (+3) Warriors still struggling
88. South Summit (3A) 4-6 79 (-9) Being 3A has been tough for Wildcats
89. Jordan (6A) 0-11 86 (-3) First Utah prep team to lose 11 games
90. Cottonwood (Ind.) 4-5 89 (-1) Independence leads to some wins
91. ALA (3A) 3-8 93 (+2) Eagles didn’t sustain 2019 success
92. North Sevier (2A) 3-8 81 (-11) Lost to Millard in first round of 2A playoffs
93. Hillcrest (5A) 2-9 91 (-2) 5A or 6A matters little for Husky struggles
94. Timpanogos (Ind.) 2-7 95 (+1) Went independent and got a pair of victories
95. Payson (Ind.) 2-7 96 (+1) Independence for Lions was still a bit rough
96. Northridge (6A) 0-10 97 (+1) Knights suffered a season of futility
97. Ben Lomond (4A) 3-8 94 (-3) Three wins is actually promising
98. Providence Hall (Ind.) 3-6 99 (+1) Patriots making progress with program
99. South Sevier (3A) 2-9 98 (-1) Rams struggled in 2020
100. Gunnison (2A) 3-6 100 (NC) 2020 saw some steps forward for program
101. Grand County (3A) 1-9 101 (NC) Petitioned to not go to 3A playoffs
102. Carbon (3A) 1-9 102 (NC) Dino program continues to struggle
103. Monticello (2A) 2-8 104 (+1) Buckarros won two games at end of season
104. Rich (2A) 1-7 105 (+1) Tradition-rich program suffering tough times
- 105. Layton Christian (2A) 1-9106 (+1) Another COVID-19 playoff casualty
106. Judge Memorial (Ind.) 1-9 103 (-3) Bulldogs did scratch out one win in 2020
- 107. Uintah (4A) 0-10107 (NC) COVID-19 forfeit mercifully ended season
108. Whitehorse (Ind.) 0-0 108 (NC) No season this year/COVID-19
109. Mon. Valley (Ind.) 0-0 109 (NC) No season this year/COVID-19
NC = No Change since previous ranking
- Won Playoff game by forfeit due to COVID-19
- Lost Playoff game by forfeit due to COVID-19
Utah County Rankings:
- 1. Lone Peak #2 2. Skyridge #3 3. Orem #5 4. American Fork #7 5. Pleasant Grove #10 6. Timpview #13 7. Maple Mountain #20 8. Salem Hills #21 9. Lehi #24 10. Springville #33 11. Westlake #37 12. Mountain View #44 13. Provo #46 14. Spanish Fork #50 15. Cedar Valley #56 16. ALA #91 17. Timpanogos #94 18. Payson #95.
6A Rankings: 1. Corner Canyon #1 2. Lone Peak k#2 3. Skyridge #3 4. East #6 5. American Fork #7 6. Kearns #8 7. Bingham #9 8. Pleasant Grove #10 9. West #15 10. Roy #16 11. Davis #17 12. Weber #18 13. Herriman #28 14. Fremont #35 15. Riverton #36 16. Westlake #37 17. Hunter #45 18. West Jordan #54 19. Copper Hills #67 20. Cyprus #68 21. Granger #69 22. Syracuse #70 23. Clearfield #71 24. Layton #74 25. Taylorsville #87 26. Jordan #89 27. Northridge #96.
5A Rankings: 1. Orem #5 2. Timpview #13 3. Brighton #14 4. Maple Mountain #20 5. Salem Hills #21 6. Olympus #22 7. Wasatch #23 8. Lehi #24 9. Skyline #29 10. Alta #30 11.Bonneville #31 12. Bountiful #32 13. Springville #33 14. Box Elder #43 15. Provo #46 16. Mountain Ridge #49 17. Spanish Fork #50 18. Highland #55 19. Farmington #59 20. Woods Cross #60 21. Viewmont #82 22. Murray #86 23. Hillcrest #93.
4A Rankings: 1. Sky View #5 2. Ridgeline #11 3. Pine View #12 4. Snow Canyon #19 5. Park City #25 6. Stansbury #26 7. Cedar City #38 8. Dixie #39 9. Bear River #40 10. Green Canyon #41 11. Mountain View #44 12. Desert Hills #51 13. Cedar Valley #56 14. Logan #58 15. Ogden #61 16. Crimson Cliffs #62 17. Mountain Crest #72 18. Tooele #79 19. Hurricane #80 20. Canyon View #84 21. Ben Lomond #97 22. Uintah #107.
3A Rankings: 1. Juab #34 2. Morgan #42 3. Grantsville #48 4. Summit Academy #52 5. Juan Diego #53 6. Delta #63 7. North Sanpete #64 8. Richfield #65 9. San Juan #66 10. Emery #76 11. Manti #81 12. Union #85 13. South Summit #88 14. ALA #91 15. South Sevier #99 16. Grand County #101 17. Carbon #102.
2A Rankings: 1. Beaver #27 2. Duchesne #47 3. Enterprise #57 4. Parowan #73 5. Milford #75 6. North Summit #77 7. Millard #78 8. Kanab #83 9. North Sevier #92 10. Gunnison #100 11. Monticello #103 12. Rich #104 13. Layton Christian #105.
Independents: 1. Cottonwood #90 2. Timpanogos #94 3. Payson #95 4. Providence Hall #99 5. Whitehorse #108 6. Monument Valley #109.
Other notes Sky View and Beaver completed undefeated seasons and repeat performances as state champions. Sky View went 13-0 and won their second straight 4A title to earn the No. 4 ranking in the Power Poll while Beaver has won the last two 2A state titles and finished No. 27 in the Power Poll. Sky View has won 27 games in a row while Beaver’s streak stands at 26.
Five teams went into the playoffs undefeated but only three stayed that way.
Brighton, the No. 1 seed in 5A, lost to Timpview in the quarterfinals, as the Thunderbirds were inexplicably seeded No. 9 in the tournament. Duchesnes carried a 12-0 record into its state championship game versus Beaver but their dreams of a 2A state title and unscathed season were crushed by the Beavers, 42-0.
Three teams lost two games with their losses being to the same foe. Lone Peak lost to Corner Canyon twice, Ridgeline’s only losses were to Sky View while Snow Canyon lost a pair of contests to Pine View.
Four of the five top seeded teams won state titles, while Orem won from its No. 2 seed. However, if you look deeper into the brackets, the RPI still had some issues.
Starting in 4A, Ridgeline was seeded fourth though it beat No. 2 Pine View head-to-head earlier in the season. In 3A, North Sanpete (No. 5) was seeded lower than Richfield (No. 4), a team it beat. In 6A, East was seeded No. 12, and the Leopards reached the semifinals.
But in 5A, the seeds were somewhat curious. Timpview at No. 9 was the most outlandish. Last year the Thunderbirds made the finals from their No. 10 seed and have gotten no love in the RPI system.
However, the system has been kind to Salem Hills, which tied for third place in Region 8, and would have actually finished fourth in the league in the old system because they lost to Springville head-to-head. The Skyhawks still got the best seed from Region 8 being placed on the four line. Last year, Salem Hills got the overall No. 1 seed despite not winning its league. Also, Wasatch got the No. 5 seed and Maple Mountain got the No. 6 seed though finishing ahead of Salem Hills in the Region 8 standings. Also, the Golden Eagles beat Salem Hills just the week before the RPI tournament seeds came out.
It is theorized here that the 5A seeds get messed up the most because teams take different tracks to scheduling. Orem and Timpview will challenge themselves by not just playing 6A teams but the best 6A teams. For example, Orem played Skyridge and East while Timpview took on American Fork, Bingham, and Lone Peak. Even Maple Mountain extended itself by playing Pleasant Grove. Salem Hills’ toughest non-league game as it turned out was against eventual 3A state champion Juab. The Skyhawks scheduled Highland and Mountain Crest, two programs that have been good over the years but this year managed to win just four games combined. But it seems like winning, even if it’s against inferior teams, is better than challenging yourself against tougher teams from larger classifications.
As far as this power poll goes, just because one took second in state doesn’t necessarily automatically give you a better ranking than a team that lost in the semifinals. It did in 5A and 6A but not in 4A where Ridgeline is the next best team in the poll in 4A because of its head-to-head win over Pine View during the season. And in 5A Brighton was ranked ahead of semifinal teams Maple Mountain and Salem Hills because the Bengals had a better overall season. Brighton also played Timpview much more competitively and beat Springville where Salem Hills didn’t. In 3A, quarterfinal losers Summit Academy and Juan Diego stayed ranked ahead of Delta because of stronger overall seasons.
Timpview wasn’t actually the lowest RPI seeded team to make the semifinals, that distinction belonged to Delta and East who did so as No. 12 seeds.
Delta stunned in back-to-back weeks No. 5 seeded North Sanpete and No. 4 seeded Richfield. The Rabbits were finally stopped by 3A top seed Juab but played the Wasps tough. Delta didn’t have a good regular season but played their best when it mattered most.
Meanwhile, East crushed Clearfield in round one, then got a forfeit victory over No. 5 seed Kearns because of COVID-19 and then defeated No. 4 seed American Fork to reach the 6A semifinals where the Leopards were finally defeated by Corner Canyon. East lost some games early and were hurt by the Salt Lake City School District COVID-19 protocols which placed a lot of limitations on their ability to practice. So the Leopards were in reality, much better than their record indicated.
The biggest climbers in the Power Poll since the last one published right before the playoffs were Delta and East. Both climbed 22 and 20 spots respectively thanks to their big semifinal runs. Davis and Grantsville both jumped 17 spots thanks to their quarterfinal runs while Enterprise went up 15 spots by making the 2A semifinals and giving Beaver its most competitive game of the season.
Manti slid 19 spots, while Delta’s 3A playoff victims North Sanpete and Richfield both fell 18 spots. Bonneville tumbled 17 positions after being defeated by Alta in the 5A second round. North Sevier fell 11 spots after losing to Millard in the first round of the 2A playoffs.
Finally, Jordan made some dubious history in the annals of Utah prep football by losing 11 games. Because of the all-comers tournament (mostly), the Beetdiggers qualified for the playoffs despite their 0-10 regular season and promptly lost to West in the first round of the 6A playoffs.