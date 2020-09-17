With the 2020 football state season through the first month, Brian Preece released his midseason power poll, which ranks all the teams in the state of Utah:
Rank/School/Record/Previous Rank (Change +/-)
1. Corner Canyon (6A) 5-0 1 (NC)
2. American Fork (6A) 5-0 2 (NC)
3. Lone Peak (6A) 5-0 3 (NC)
4. Skyridge (6A) 5-0 12 (+8)
5. Pleasant Grove (6A) 5-0 11 (+6)
6. Davis (6A) 5-0 25 (+19)
7. Kearns (6A) 5-0 14 (+7)
8. Brighton (5A) 5-0 13 (+5)
9. Orem (5A) 3-2 7 (-2)
10. Bingham (6A) 2-2 5 (-5)
11. Roy (6A) 5-0 35 (+24)
12. Sky View (4A) 5-0 17 (+5)
13. Salem Hills (5A) 5-0 22 (+9)
14. Timpview (5A) 1-3 8 (-6)
15. Weber (6A) 4-0 44 (+29)
16. Ridgeline (4A) 4-0 40 (+24)
17. Skyline (5A) 5-0 62 (+45)
18. Snow Canyon (4A) 4-0 21 (+3)
19. Maple Mountain (5A) 4-1 32 (+13)
20. Pine View (4A) 4-1 23 (+3)
21. Lehi (5A) 3-2 15 (-6)
22. Wasatch (5A) 4-1 38 (+16)
23. East (6A) 1-3 4 (-19)
24. West (6A) 4-1 47 (+23)
25. Herriman (6A) 2-3 6 (-19)
26. Westlake (6A) 3-2 27 (+1)
27. Beaver (2A) 5-0 43 (+16)
28. Stansbury (4A) 4-1 48 (+20)
29. Park City (4A) 4-1 46 (+17)
30. Alta (5A) 2-3 26 (-4)
31. Mountain View (4A) 4-1 49 (+18)
32. Fremont (6A) 2-3 29 (-3)
33. Bonneville (5A) 4-1 53 (+20)
34. Riverton (6A) 2-3 10 (-24)
35. Bear River (4A) 3-2 55 (+20)
36. Juab (3A) 4-1 50 (+14)
37. Bountiful (5A) 3-2 33 (-4)
38. West Jordan (6A) 1-4 24 (-14)
39. Mountain Ridge (5A) 2-3 73 (+34)
40. Olympus (5A) 2-3 20 (-20)
41. Highland (5A) 2-3 18 (-23)
42. Springville (5A) 2-3 39 (-3)
43. Dixie (4A) 2-3 31 (-12)
44. Provo (5A) 2-2 36 (-8)
45. Duchesne (2A) 5-0 70 (+25)
46. Summit Academy (3A) 5-0 58 (+12)
47. North Sanpete (3A) 5-0 77 (+30)
48. Morgan (3A) 1-2 42 (-6)
49. Grantsville (3A) 4-1 61 (+12)
50. Green Canyon (4A) 2-3 30 (-20)
51. Kanab (2A) 5-0 94 (+43)
52. Box Elder (5A) 1-4 54 (+2)
53. Farmington (5A) 1-4 16 (-37)
54. Cedar City (4A) 3-2 59 (+5)
55. Hunter (6A) 1-4 19 (-36)
56. Granger (6A) 2-3 88 (+32)
57. Juan Diego (3A) 2-3 52 (-5)
58. Spanish Fork (5A) 2-3 57 (-1)
59. Viewmont (5A) 1-3 45 (-14)
60. Desert Hills (4A) 1-4 28 (-32)
61. Syracuse (6A) 1-4 9 (-52)
62. Millard (2A) 4-1 72 (+10)
63. Manti (3A) 1-4 67 (+4)
64. Ogden (4A) 3-2 95 (+31)
65. Logan (4A) 2-3 71 (+6)
66. Richfield (3A) 4-1 76 (+10)
67. Cedar Valley (4A) 2-3 64 (-3)
68. Woods Cross (5A) 0-5 37 (-31)
69. Crimson Cliffs (4A) 2-2 85 (+16)
70. Copper Hills (6A) 3-2 78 (+8)
71. Canyon View (4A) 3-2 96 (+25)
72. Layton (6A) 0-5 51 (-21)
73. Milford (2A) 2-3 60 (-13)
74. San Juan (3A) 3-2 80 (+6)
75. Jordan (6A) 0-5 41 (-34)
76. Mountain Crest (4A) 1-4 34 (-42)
77. South Summit (3A) 3-2 90 (+13)
78. Clearfield (6A) 0-5 81 (+3)
79. Enterprise (2A) 3-2 66 (-13)
80. Cyprus (6A) 1-3 68 (-12)
81. Taylorsville (6A) 1-4 84 (+3)
82. Delta (3A) 1-4 69 (-13)
83. Hurricane (4A) 1-4 87 (+4)
84. Murray (5A) 0-5 56 (-28)
85. North Summit (2A) 3-2 86 (+1)
86. Tooele (4A) 1-4 65 (-21)
87. Northridge (6A) 0-5 63 (-24)
88. Hillcrest (5A) 2-3 91 (+3)
89. Gunnison (2A) 2-2 103 (+14)
90. Emery (3A) 2-3 83 (-7)
91. Union (3A) 3-2 92 (+1)
92. ALA (3A) 3-2 89 (-3)
93. Timpanogos (Ind.) 1-4 74 (-19)
94. Parowan (2A) 1-4 79 (-15)
95. Ben Lomond (4A) 2-3 104 (+9)
96. Providence Hall (Ind.) 2-3 102 (+6)
97. Payson (Ind.) 0-5 75 (-22)
98. Grand (3A) 0-5 93 (-5)
99. North Sevier (2A) 1-4 99 (NC)
100. Layton Christian (2A) 1-4 97 (-3)
101. Cottonwood (Ind.) 1-4 109 (+8)
102. Carbon (3A) 1-4 101 (-1)
103. South Sevier (3A) 0-5 82 (-21)
104. Uintah (4A) 0-5 100 (-4)
105. Judge Memorial (Ind.) 0-5 105 (NC)
106. Rich (2A) 0-4 107 (+1)
107. Monticello (2A) 0-5 98 (-9)
108. Whitehorse (Ind.) 0-0 106 (-2)
109. Monument Valley (Ind.) 0-0 107 (-2)
NC = No Change since preseason ranking. Utah County teams in bold print.
Utah County Rankings: 1. American Fork #2 2. Lone Peak #3 3. Skyridge #4 4. Pleasant Grove #5 5. Orem #9 6. Salem Hills #13 7. Timpview #14 8. Maple Mountain #19 9. Lehi #21 10. Westlake #26 11. Mountain View #31 12. Springville #42 13. Provo #44 14. Spanish Fork #58 15. Cedar Valley #67 16. ALA #92 17. Timpanogos #93 18. Payson #97.
6A Rankings: 1. Corner Canyon #1 2. American Fork #2 3. Lone Peak #3 4. Skyridge #4 5. Pleasant Grove #5 6. Davis #6 7. Kearns #7 8. Bingham #10 9. Roy #11 10. Weber #15 11. East #23 12. West #24 13. Herriman #25 14. Westlake #26 15. Fremont #32 16. Riverton #34 17. West Jordan #38 18. Hunter #55 19. Granger #56 20. Syracuse #61 21. Copper Hills #70 22. Layton #72 23. Jordan #75 24. Clearfield #78 25. Cyprus #80 26. Taylorsville #81 27. Northridge #87.
5A Rankings: 1. Brighton #8 2. Orem #9 3. Salem Hills #13 4. Timpview #14 5. Skyline #17 6. Maple Mountain #19 7. Lehi #21 8. Wasatch #22 9. Alta #30 10. Bonneville #33 11. Bountiful #37 12. Mountain Ridge #39 13. Olympus #40 14. Highland #41 15. Springville #42 16. Provo #44 17. Box Elder #52 18. Farmington #53 19. Spanish Fork #58 20. Viewmont #59 21. Woods Cross #68 22. Murray #84 23. Hillcrest #88.
4A Rankings: 1. Sky View #12 2. Ridgeline #16 3. Snow Canyon #18 4. Pine View #20 5. Stansbury #28 6. Park City #29 7. Mountain View #31 8. Bear River #35 9. Dixie #43 10. Green Canyon #50 11. Cedar City #54 12. Desert Hills #60 13. Ogden #64 14. Logan #65 15. Cedar Valley #67 16. Crimson Cliffs #69 17. Canyon View #71 18. Mountain Crest #76 19. Hurricane #83 20. Tooele #86 21. Ben Lomond #96 22. Uintah #104.
3A Rankings: 1. Juab #36 2. Summit Academy #46 3. North Sanpete #47 4. Morgan #48 5. Grantsville #49 6. Juan Diego #57 7. Manti #63 8. Richfield #66 9. San Juan #74 10. South Summit #77 11. Delta #82 12. Emery #90 13. Union #91 14. ALA #92 15. Grand #98 16. Carbon #102 17. South Sevier #103.
2A Rankings: 1. Beaver #27 2. Duchesne #45 3. Kanab #51 4. Millard #62 5. Milford #73 6. Enterprise #79 7. North Summit #85 8. Gunnison #89 9. Parowan #94 10. North Sevier #99 11. Layton Christian #100 12. Rich #106 13. Monticello #107.
Independents: 1. Timpanogos #93 2. Providence Hall #96 3. Payson #97 4. Cottonwood #91 5. Judge Memorial #105 6. Whitehorse #108 7. Monument Valley #109.
Notes: One thing about the expanded playoffs with the new RPI ranking format is that teams like Pleasant Grove, stuck in incredibly rugged Region 4, won’t have to worry about missing the playoffs. The top five teams in the Power Poll hail from Region 4 and overall Region 4 has compiled an impressive 28-2 overall record with five of its six teams still being undefeated.
Utah County remains the epicenter of quality football with five teams in the top ten and eight teams in the top 20. Utah County teams are ranked 2-5 in the Power Poll. Orem’s only losses are to fellow Utah County teams Lone Peak and Skyridge.
Corner Canyon remains No. 1 and hasn’t lost a game since 2017. But the Chargers still face a slew of daunting teams from its own league. But can the Chargers be knocked off, or will they win their second straight 6A title to go with a 5A title in 2018?
Beaver and Sky View own the second-longest winning streaks in the state at 18 games. Beaver has earned a ranking of No. 27, even though they are 2A. The Beavers don’t barely win their games; they dominate and with plenty of returning starters Beaver is still rolling. Sky View, No. 12 in the poll, is still cruising along in 4A after taking home the first state title in school history last season. Fellow Cache Valley rival Ridgeline (No. 16) might be their stiffest competition and the Riverhawks, a relatively new program in Utah, want the gold trophy.
It’s hard to say who the favorite is in 5A. Brighton is undefeated and checks in at No. 8 but Orem is right there and at No. 9. The Tigers have two losses but they are to 6A teams and own a victory over 6A East, a traditional powerhouse. Orem could get challenged in Region 7 by Timpview (No. 14) and Lehi (No. 21). Salem Hills at No. 13 is a top 5A challenger and is currently undefeated at 5-0. Last year the Skyhawks went into the 5A state tournament as the No. 1 seed in the RPI. Maple Mountain (4-1) and at No. 19 is having a nice season and the Golden Eagles’ lone loss is to 6A Pleasant Grove. Maple Mountain played the Vikings tough.
COVID-19 has had an impact on the season as Bingham, Cyprus, Provo, Ridgeline, Timpview and Weber have all lost games. The cancellation of the Timpview vs. Provo game was the first time since Timpview opened up as a school in 1977 that the Provo city rivals haven’t played a game. The two teams have actually played two games in a single season twice as they did last year and in 1987. Timpview beat Provo in a rematch in 1987 in the semifinals and then also beat the Bulldogs in the 2019 playoffs.
But no schools have been more impacted by COVID-19 than the Navajo Nation schools Monument Valley and Whitehorse. Their rankings at the very bottom might not be a true indication of where they fit in, but neither school has played a game yet and it is still unknown whether they will play in 2020. The coronavirus has hit the Four-Corners area really hard.
Seven schools in Utah have independent status including the two aforementioned Navajo Nation schools in southeastern Utah. But two Utah County schools have gone that route and Timpanogos beat Payson to give the Timberwolves their first and only victory of the season thus far. Payson remains winless. But independence has played some dividends as Providence Hall has picked up two victories, and after two winless seasons, Cottonwood finally picked up a victory by defeating Judge Memorial, who also went independent in 2020.
Biggest climbers since the preseason poll are undefeated Skyline (+45), 2A powerhouse Kanab (+43), second-year 5A school Mountain Ridge (+34), 6A Granger (+32) and 4A Ogden (+31). Mountain View leads the way for Utah County teams rising up 19 places.
The biggest decliners in the poll are winless Syracuse (-52), 4A Mountain Crest (-42), 5A Farmington (-37), 6A Hunter (-36), winless 6A Jordan (-34) and 4A Desert Hills (-32). As far as Utah County programs go, two declined substantially as Payson slipped 22 spots and Timpanogos fell 19 places.