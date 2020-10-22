With the 2020 football regular season having concluded, Brian Preece released his postseason power poll, which ranks all the teams in the state of Utah:
Rank/School/Record/Previous Rank (Change +/-)
1. Corner Canyon (6A) 10-0 1 (NC)
2. Lone Peak (6A) 9-1 3 (+1)
3. Skyridge (6A) 8-2 4 (+1)
4. American Fork (6A) 7-3 2 (-2)
5. Brighton (5A) 9-0 8 (+3)
6. Pleasant Grove (6A) 6-4 5 (-1)
7. Sky View (4A) 9-0 12 (+5)
8. Orem (5A) 4-2 9 (+1)
9. Kearns (6A) 8-1 7 (-2)
10. Ridgeline (4A) 7-1 16 (+6)
11. Pine View (4A) 9-1 20 (+9)
12. Bingham (6A) 6-3 10 (-2)
13. Snow Canyon (4A) 8-1 18 (+5)
14. Bonneville (5A) 9-1 33 (+19)
15. West (6A) 7-2 24 (+9)
16. Weber (6A) 7-1 15 (-1)
17. Maple Mountain (5A) 7-2 19 (+2)
18. Roy (6A) 8-1 11 (-7)
19. Salem Hills (5A) 7-2 13 (-6)
20. Wasatch (5A) 7-2 22 (+2)
21. Park City (4A) 8-2 29 (+8)
22. Stansbury (4A) 7-2 28 (+6)
23. Timpview (5A) 4-4 14 (-9)
24. Lehi (5A) 5-4 21 (-3)
25. Beaver (2A) 10-0 27 (+2)
26. East (6A) 5-4 23 (-3)
27. Olympus (5A) 6-3 40 (+13)
28. Skyline (5A) 7-1 17 (-11)
29. Bountiful (5A) 6-3 37 (+8)
30. Springville (5A) 4-5 42 (+12)
31. Dixie (4A) 5-5 43 (+12)
32. Juab (3A) 9-1 36 (+4)
33. Fremont (6A) 5-5 32 (-1)
34. Davis (6A) 6-3 6 (-28)
35. Herriman (6A) 5-5 25 (-10)
36. Alta (5A) 4-5 30 (-6)
37. Riverton (6A) 5-5 34 (-3)
38. Morgan (3A) 5-2 48 (+10)
39. Cedar City (4A) 6-4 54 (+15)
40. Green Canyon (4A) 5-4 50 (+10)
41. Westlake (6A) 3-7 26 (-15)
42. Duchesne (2A) 8-0 45 (+3)
43. Hunter (6A) 4-5 55 (+12)
44. Mountain View (4A) 5-3 31 (-13)
45. Box Elder (5A) 4-5 52 (+7)
46. North Sanpete (3A) 8-2 47 (+1)
47. Richfield (3A) 9-1 66 (+19)
48. Mountain Ridge (5A) 4-4 39 (-9)
49. Highland (5A) 2-6 41 (-8)
50. Bear River (4A) 4-5 35 (-15)
51. West Jordan (6A) 3-6 38 (-13)
52. Provo (5A) 3-6 44 (-8)
53. Summit Academy (3A) 8-2 46 (-7)
54. Spanish Fork (5A) 3-7 58 (+4)
55. Desert Hills (4A) 4-6 60 (+5)
56. Cedar Valley (4A) 5-4 67 (+11)
57. Ogden (4A) 6-4 64 (+7)
58. San Juan (3A) 7-3 74 (+16)
59. Juan Diego (3A) 5-5 57 (-2)
60. Farmington (5A) 2-8 53 (-7)
61. Woods Cross (5A) 2-8 68 (+7)
62. Manti (3A) 5-5 63 (+1)
63. Copper Hills (6A) 3-5 70 (+7)
64. Logan (4A) 3-6 65 (+1)
65. Grantsville (3A) 5-5 49 (-16)
66. Crimson Cliffs (4A) 3-6 69 (+3)
67. Cyprus (6A) 2-7 80 (+13)
68. Granger (6A) 3-5 56 (-12)
69. Syracuse (6A) 3-7 61 (-8)
70. Mountain Crest (4A) 2-8 76 (+6)
71. Clearfield (6A) 3-7 78 (+7)
72. Enterprise (2A) 6-3 79 (+7)
73. Kanab (2A) 8-2 51 (-22)
74. Layton (6A) 2-6 72 (-2)
75. Tooele (4A) 2-7 86 (-11)
76. Parowan (2A) 4-6 94 (+18)
77. Milford (2A) 4-6 73 (-4)
78. Emery (3A) 5-5 90 (+12)
79. South Summit (3A) 4-5 77 (-2)
80. North Summit (2A) 6-3 85 (+5)
81. North Sevier (2A) 3-7 99 (+18)
82. Millard (2A) 5-5 62 (-20)
83. Hurricane (4A) 2-8 83 (NC)
84. Canyon View (4A) 3-7 71 (-13)
85. Delta (3A) 3-7 82 (-3)
86. Jordan (6A) 0-10 75 (-11)
87. Murray (5A) 1-6 84 (+3)
88. Union (3A) 4-6 91 (+3)
89. Cottonwood (Ind.) 4-5 101 (+12)
90. Taylorsville (6A) 2-8 81 (-9)
91. Hillcrest (5A) 2-8 88 (-3)
92. Viewmont (5A) 1-6 59 (-33)
93. ALA (3A) 3-7 92 (-1)
94. Ben Lomond (4A) 3-7 95 (+1)
95. Timpanogos (Ind.) 2-7 93 (-2)
96. Payson (Ind.) 2-7 97 (+1)
97. Northridge (6A) 0-10 87 (-10)
98. South Sevier (3A) 2-8 103 (+5)
99. Providence Hall (Ind.) 3-6 96 (-3)
100. Gunnison (2A) 3-5 89 (-11)
101. Grand County (3A) 1-9 98 (-3)
102. Carbon (3A) 1-9 102 (NC)
103. Judge Memorial (Ind.) 1-9 105 (+2)
104. Monticello (2A) 2-7 107 (+3)
105. Rich (2A) 1-6 106 (+1)
106. Layton Christian (2A) 1-8 100 (-6)
107. Uintah (4A) 0-9 104 (-3)
108. Whitehorse (Ind.) 0-0 108 (NC)
109. Mon. Valley (Ind.) 0-0 109 (NC)
Utah County-area teams in bold print, (NC) means No Change from previous ranking.
6A Rankings: 1. Corner Canyon #1 2. Lone Peak #2 3. Skyridge #3 4. American Fork #4 5. Pleasant Grove #6 6. Kearns #9 7. Bingham #12 8. West #15 9. Weber #16 10. Roy #18 11. East #26 12. Fremont #33 13. Davis #34 14. Herriman #35 15. Riverton #37 16. Westlake #41 17. Hunter #43 18. West Jordan #51 19. Copper Hills #63 20. Cyprus #67 21. Granger #68 22. Syracuse #69 23. Clearfield #71 24. Layton #74 25. Jordan #86 26. Taylorsville #90 27. Northridge #97.
5A Rankings: 1. Brighton #5 2. Orem #8 3. Bonneville #14 4. Maple Mountain #17 5. Salem Hills #19 6. Wasatch #20 7. Timpview #23 8. Lehi #24 9. Olympus #27 10. Skyline #28 11. Bountiful #29 12. Springville #30 13. Alta #36 14. Box Elder #45 15. Mountain Ridge #48 16. Highland #49 17. Provo #51 18. Spanish Fork #54 19. Farmington #60 20. Woods Cross #61 21. Murray #87 22. Hillcrest #91 23. Viewmont #92.
4A Rankings: 1. Sky View #7 2. Ridgeline #10 3. Pine View #11 4. Snow Canyon #13 5. Park City #21 6. Stansbury #22 7. Dixie #31 8. Cedar City #39 9. Green Canyon #40 10. Mountain View #44 11. Bear River #50 12. Desert Hills #55 13. Cedar Valley #56 14. Ogden #57 15. Logan #64 16. Crimson Cliffs #66 17. Mountain Crest #70 18. Tooele #75 19. Hurricane #83 20. Canyon View #84 21. Ben Lomond # 94 22. Uintah #107.
3A Rankings: 1.Juab #32 2. Morgan #38 3. North Sanpete #46 4. Richfield #47 5. Summit Academy #53 6. San Juan #58 7. Juan Diego #59 8. Manti #62 9. Grantsville #65 10. Emery #78 11. South Summit #79 12. Delta #85 13. Union #88 14. ALA #93 15. South Sevier #98 16. Grand County #101 17. Carbon #102.
2A Rankings: 1. Beaver #25 2. Duchesne #42 3. Enterprise #72 4. Kanab #73 5. Parowan #76 6. Milford #77 7. North Summit #80 8. North Sevier #81 9. Millard #82 10. Gunnison #100 11. Monticello #104 12. Rich #105 13. Layton Christian #106.
Independents: 1. Cottonwood #89 2. Timpanogos #95 3. Payson #96 4. Providence Hall #99 5. Judge Memorial #103 6. Whitehorse #108 7. Monument Valley #109.
Utah County Rankings: 1. Lone Peak #2 2. Skyridge #3 3. American Fork #4 4. Pleasant Grove #6 5. Orem #8 6. Maple Mountain #17 7. Salem Hills #19 8. Timpview #23 9. Lehi #24 10. Springville #30 11. Westlake #41 12. Mountain View #44 13. Provo #52 14. Spanish Fork #54 15. Cedar Valley #56 16. ALA #93 17. Timpanogos #95 18. Payson #96.
Notes: So far, so generally good as the regular season is complete for the Utah gridiron teams. Now onto the playoffs. But it wasn’t like there weren’t some blips here or there. Some teams played as little as six games (like Orem) but many actually got the full slate possible of ten games. And traditional rivalry games like Timpview vs. Provo didn’t happen for the first time in Timpview’s school history (1977-present).
There were also some weird outcomes in some region races as Timpview and Orem didn’t play but both were undefeated in league play. Orem did get the No. 2 overall seed in the 5A state tournament with just six games played and four wins. Brighton is the No. 1 seed but avoided playing Skyline. COVID-19 did wreak havoc a bit on the schedules. Before Orem defeated Lehi 31-28 last Wednesday, the Tigers hadn’t been on the field since September 11.
One of the more interesting schedule twists happened in Week 10. Earlier in the season Mountain View and Stansbury had their game with each other canceled. Then, they actually found themselves with an open date as Stansbury’s game with Uintah was canceled. But instead, the Stallions scheduled and beat Timpview which had an open date while Mountain View played (and lost to) Woods Cross, who had an opening because of a cancelation.
Both the Thunderbirds and Bruins probably hurt their RPI in the process as Mountain View slid down to the No. 11 seed in the 4A tourney. Timpview will still get a bye as the No. 9 seed in 5A but will have a stiffer second round test by traveling to No. 8 Olympus. In regards to Mountain View, they did, by playing Woods Cross, avoid perhaps a similar month-long layoff like Orem.
The RPI did serve its purpose because COVID-19 impacted many region races through the cancelation of games. In addition to the Timpview/Orem situation in Region 7, Mountain View and Stansbury in Region 10 never met but just had one loss each. Skyline didn’t have a chance to perhaps thrust Region 6 into a 3-way tie because their game with the Bengals was nixed. Viewmont also had its game with new rival Farmington washed out as well and the Vikings only played seven regular season games.
These were just examples of the impact of COVID-19, though nobody was impacted more than Navajo Nation schools Monument Valley and Whitehorse who didn’t play any games in 2020.
Interestingly enough, all six schools in Region 4 scheduled 10 games and got all 10 games in. Besides the Utah County Region 4 schools, Spanish Fork was the only valley school that played 10 games, but a good share got in nine games.
However, the RPI still spits out some perplexing data, especially in the 5A.
It isn’t like Brighton and Orem are bad picks as the top two teams and Bonneville went 9-1 and won Region 5, so its third seed seems deserving.
But Salem Hills once again benefitted from the RPI system and got the No. 4 seed despite tying for third in the Region 8 standings including a loss to No. 6 seed Maple Mountain just this past week. Last year, Salem Hills got the No. 1 seed despite not winning the league title. Wasatch, the other co-Region 8 champ, slides into the No. 5 spot. Olympus, who beat Skyline last week finds itself still seeded below the Eagles and Timpview, who one could argue is a co-region champ with Orem, finds itself at the No. 9 seed.
It is theorized here that 5A might have the most questionable seeding again because of the scheduling route many of its teams take.
Timpview challenged itself by playing tough 6A teams like American Fork, Bingham and Lone Peak and took some losses while Salem Hills played a softer non-league schedule. The Skyhawks played Juab, a great 3A program for sure, but no one will argue the Wasps are of the quality of a Lone Peak. Salem Hills also had games with Highland and Mountain Crest, two programs with some good tradition but have struggled the past couple of years.
So bottom line, playing up might not reap the benefits one might think, especially if victories aren’t gained. It seems like teams are still rewarded in the RPI for playing softer schedules and winning in regards to their seeding. It wouldn’t be shocking to see another Timpview vs. Orem rematch in the 5A championship game, though the Thunderbirds are certainly a bit of an enigma this season.
Look for No. 11 seed Springville to win against Murray and to get another crack at No. 6 seed Maple Mountain in the second round. And Spanish Fork seeded No. 17, and Provo seeded No. 18, have very winnable games against Highland and Mountain Ridge respectively. Also, not sure how Spanish Fork got seeded ahead of Provo, a team it lost to on its home field.
In 6A, don’t give Corner Corner the gold trophy just yet. The Chargers are a great team but were pushed to the limit by Skyridge and had to make a comeback in the final seconds to keep their long 28-game winning streak intact. And Lone Peak kept its game with the Chargers close, and of course, the Knights beat Skyridge. Region 4 swept the top four seeds and American Fork predictably was put on the same side of the bracket as the Chargers. But to beat Corner Canyon, the Cavemen must improve on the defensive side of the ball.
And thank goodness for the expanded playoffs based on the RPI system, as in the traditional system, Pleasant Grove would be staying home. Instead, the Vikings drew the No. 8 seed and a possible meeting with Corner Canyon in the quarterfinals if the Vikings can get past perennial power No. 9 seeded Bingham. And Westlake will also get a chance to show it belongs in the playoffs as it visits Hunter as the No. 17 seed. It is expected here that Westlake will win that game, as it did last year from this seed, and take on the defending champs in the second round.
In 4A, Sky View with its own 23 game winning streak going drew the top seed but the Bobcats were challenged by Ridgeline in region play and the Riverhawks got the No. 4 seed. The second and third seeds go to Region 9 rivals Pine View and Snow Canyon respectively. Again, a curious bit of seeding going on as Ridgeline did beat Pine View head-to-head. Mountain View got the No. 11 seed and probably hurt itself by taking to the field last Wednesday and losing to Woods Cross, a 5A program that has managed only two wins on its season. However, Mountain View will get a forfeit victory as Uintah will not participate in the playoffs. Whether this is COVID-19 related is unknown or perhaps the Utes petitioned not to play because they have not been competitive this season. Uintah didn’t play last week either. By advancing on the bracket, the Bruins will take No. 6 seed Stansbury, the team it didn’t play in Region 10 because of a COVID-19 cancelation. No. 13 seeded Cedar Valley will host No. 20 seeded Tooele, and it looks good for the Aviators to advance and play No. 4 seed Ridgeline.
One thing that is undesirable about the RPI seeding is that it often puts teams from the same region in the playoffs against each other. An idea to avoid this would be to just seed the teams that will get byes in the first round and then after that put the teams participating in first round games in pods of equal number of schools based on a ranking system. But when determining who a team will play in the first round, just pair one team with a team from a pod that isn’t from the same region.
For example, in 4A the top ten teams get byes. Then for teams ranked 11-22, divide them into two pods of teams-teams ranked 11-16 in one pod and teams 17-22 in another. So instead of just taking the No. 11 ranked team Mountain View and pairing them with the No. 22 ranked Uintah, which is from the same league, have Mountain View play the lowest ranked team not from its league in the 17-22 pod, which would be No. 19 seed Hurricane, while Uintah could play No. 14 seed Logan, also not in its league. (Again, this situation has changed with the Uintah forfeit to Mountain View.)
In 4A, there are six first round match-ups and four of them are two teams from the same region playing each other. This should be avoided and it doesn’t really have to disrupt the integrity of the RPI system. In 6A, there are eight first round games but thankfully only two intra-region battles. In 5A there is one intra-region contest out of seven first round games while in 3A there are two of seven first round games featuring teams from the same league.
In 6A, the UHSAA did decide to trim the field to 24 teams thus three teams didn’t make the playoffs. However, who got left out was a bit curious. Cyprus didn’t make the cut, though it won two games and beat No. 24 seed Granger head-to-head. Taylorsville also won a game but was left out as was winless Northridge. Besides Granger making the field was the curious result that put winless Jordan into the 6A tournament. At 0-10, the Beetdiggers did play one of the state’s toughest schedules, but Jordan didn’t show much in making any of these games competitive. Even though the RPI data spit out Jordan as the No. 23 seed, perhaps winning a single game should be used as a criteria to make the playoffs. By the way, two 3A schools did petition not to compete in the playoffs, Carbon and Grand County. Both did manage to pick up one win on the season.
It is proposed here that winning region and head-to-head wins be better figured in the formula for seeding. In wrestling, a similar RPI system is used to rank the wrestlers going into the divisional tournament. But it is a starting point. Then coaches are allowed to enter head-to-head victories and move wrestlers up seeds based on that criteria up to four seeds. As stated earlier, maybe winning your league like Maple Mountain and Wasatch did should put them ahead of Salem Hills in the RPI seeding. Then after you look at that criteria, Wasatch gets the ranking ahead of Maple Mountain because of its head-to-head victory so arguably a fairer 5A seeding of Wasatch No. 4, Maple Mountain No. 5 and Salem Hills No. 6 should exist. And Olympus being seeded lower than Skyline, who they just beat last week, is also head scratching.
No rating system is obviously perfect but these simple things are preferred here.
First, if teams are eliminated from the playoffs as in 6A, head-to-head should be the deciding criteria and no teams that haven’t won a single game should be invited to the playoffs. Then winning your region title needs to be factored in the final RPI rankings and seeding. Further, in the first round after the byes are allocated, use a pod system of the remaining teams to avoid intra-region games in the first round. Isn’t the fun part of the playoffs playing different teams from across the state? Finally, head-to-head wins, when there isn’t a third party involved, must be used for seeding. Yes, sometimes Team A beats Team B who beat Team C who beat Team A. At that point, it is fair to look at the entirety of their schedules. But when it’s just between Team A and Team B, and Team A beat Team B, Team A needs to be seeded ahead of Team B. It’s just common sense.
And already, as of this publication, there have been some other COVID-19 playoff complications. In 6A, No. 11 seeded Fremont will end its season by forfeiting to No. 20 seed Copper Hills meaning the Grizzlies will advance to take on No. 4 seed American Fork in round two.
Biggest Climbers since Mid-Season Poll: Bonneville (+19), Richfield (+19), North Sevier (+18), Parowan (+18), San Juan (+16).
Biggest Decliners Since Mid-Season Poll: Viewmont (-33), Davis (-28), Kanab (-22), Millard (-20), Grantsville (-16).