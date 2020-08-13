6A Football State Championship - American Fork vs Corner Canyon 11
With the 2020 football state season kicking off, Brian Preece released his preseason power poll, which ranks all the teams in the state of Utah.

Rank/School/Outlook

1. Corner Canyon (6A): Returning Power Poll champs are a juggernaut

2. American Fork (6A): Talented team wants to push through to the 6A title

3. Lone Peak (6A): Knight program doesn’t rebuild, they just reload

4. East (6A): Lots of returning talent make Leopards dangerous

5. Bingham (6A): Miners welcome return of legendary coach Dave Peck

6. Herriman (6A): Mustangs definitely have the talent to contend in 6A

7. Orem (5A): Tigers going for four in a row and two straight in 5A

8. Timpview (5A): It’s been a title “drought” of sorts for Thunderbirds

9. Syracuse (6A): Touted as team to beat in Region 1

10. Riverton (6A): Wolves have plenty of returning talent to scare 6A foes

11. Pleasant Grove (6A): Vikings will be formidable for sure

12. Skyridge (6A): Falcons have enough talent to make Region 4 foes wary

13. Brighton (5A): Bengals could contend for 5A title

14. Kearns (6A): Cougar program has been top shelf in recent years

15. Lehi (5A): Coach Ed Larson has Pioneers contending again

16. Farmington (5A): Third-year school will contend in 5A

17. Sky View (4A): Returning 4A champs have returning talent

18. Highland (5A): Solid 5A program but wants more in 2020

19. Hunter (6A): Wolverines want to push Kearns in Region 2

20. Olympus (5A): Gave Orem a scare in 5A quarterfinals last season

21. Snow Canyon (4A): Warriors want to win it all in 4A

22. Salem Hills (5A): Skyhawks made 5A semifinals in 2019

23. Pine View (4A): Panthers always a top team in 4A

24. West Jordan (6A): Jaguars making some noise lately

25. Davis (6A): No shortage of athletes in this program

26. Alta (5A): Prolific offensive production expected again

27. Westlake (6A): Thunder took advantage of new playoff format

28. Desert Hills (4A): Thunder hope to return to championship ways

29. Fremont (6A): Silverwolves want to contend in Region 1

30. Green Canyon (4A): Upstart program wants to contend in 4A

31. Dixie (4A): Flyers will need to rely on great coach and defense

32. Maple Mountain (5A): Touted by many as team to beat in Region 8

33. Bountiful (5A): Expectations rising again in Brave territory

34. Mountain Crest (4A): Tough-minded Mustangs want to contend in 2020

35. Roy (6A): Coaching legend Fred Fernandes leads Royal charge

36. Provo (5A): Former Bulldog Kirk Chambers gets dream coaching job

37. Woods Cross (5A): Wildcats have been consistent program in recent years

38. Wasatch (5A): Wasps continue to find their way competing in 5A

39. Springville (5A): Red Devils are consistently tough program

40. Ridgeline (4A): Relatively new school has huge expectations this season

41. Jordan (6A): Rough season in 2019 but still won a playoff game

42. Morgan (3A): Trojans have the horses to contend again in 3A

43. Beaver (2A): 2A juggernaut comes back with plenty of firepower

44. Weber (6A): Warriors have been solid in recent years

45. Viewmont (5A): Vikings hoping to contend in Region 5

46. Park City (4A): Miners had great season in 2019 but lost a lot of talent

47. West (6A): Panthers could be a surprise team in 6A

48. Stansbury (4A): Consistency is a stalwart of program

49. Mountain View (4A): Must replace QB but talent is there in program

50. Juab (3A): Bitter state title game defeat fuels efforts in 2020

51. Layton (6A): Lancers hope to build upon stunning playoff win

52. Juan Diego (3A): Legendary coach retires beginning new era

53. Bonneville (5A): Lakers hope to build upon 2019 successes

54. Box Elder (5A): Tough on defense but offense needs to put up points

55. Bear River (4A): Games against Bears won’t be easy affairs

56. Murray (5A): Coaching stability bringing positive changes for program

57. Spanish Fork (5A): Dons hoping to improve in 2020

58. Summit Academy (3A): Charter school hopes to win a second state title

59. Cedar City (4A): Region 9 is tough but Reds hope to win some games

60. Milford (2A): Lose prolific QB, but lots of returners for Tigers

61. Grantsville (3A): Cowboys are always a tough foe

62. Skyline (5A): Eagle fans want luster to return to golden domers

63. Northridge (6A): Knights hoping fortunes improve in 2020

64. Cedar Valley (4A): Aviator program ready to take flight

65. Tooele (4A): Returning talent could prove dividends

66. Enterprise (2A): 2020 could be the year this program makes big jump

67. Manti (3A): Templars have lots of tradition

68. Cyprus (6A): Pirates hope to make opponents walk the plank

69. Delta (3A): Recent years haven’t been up to program standards

70. Duchesne (2A): Eagle fortunes of program have soared in recent years

71. Logan (4A): Grizzlies don’t want to be league doormat

72. Millard (2A): Eagles hoping 2020 will back up 2019 success

73. Mountain Ridge (5A): Second year should be better for Sentinel program

74. Timpanogos (Ind.): Timberwolf program going Independent for 2020 season

75. Payson (Ind.): School’s successful wrestling coach takes over program

76. Richfield (3A): Wildcats hope to push further in playoffs this season

77. North Sanpete (3A): Hawks hope to repeat the magic of 2019

78. Copper Hills (6A): Grizzly program hopes preseason wins build momentum

79. Parowan (2A): Ram program has battled well in recent years

80. San Juan (3A): Fans want to see program return to contending ways

81. Clearfield (6A): Falcons have hit hard times in recent years

82. South Sevier (3A): Ram fans hoping program will make strides in 2020

83. Emery (3A): Spartans have plenty of returning starters to improve fate

84. Taylorsville (6A): Warriors hoping to win more games in 2020

85. Crimson Cliffs (4A): Second-year school should get more wins this season

86. North Summit (2A): Bevy of returning talent give Brave faithful inspiration

87. Hurricane (4A): Recent seasons have been disastrous for Tiger fans

88. Granger (6A): Last few seasons have been miserable for Lancers

89. ALA (3A): Eagles hope to follow up 2019 season with more wins

90. South Summit (3A): Competing in 3A has been tough on Wildcat program

91. Hillcrest (5A): Huskies did manage a couple of wins last year

92. Union (3A): Cougars hoping to make next step in program

93. Grand (3A): Red Devils pushing to go up a level in 3A

94. Kanab (2A): Cowboys play tough small-school football

95. Ogden (4A): Tigers hoping to have more successes going forward

96. Canyon View (4A): Falcon program has never really taken flight

97. Layton Christian (2A): Fans hopeful for good 2020 campaign

98. Monticello (2A): Buckaroos hope to make some noise in 2A

99. North Sevier (2A): Wolfpack want to make a jump in 2A standings

100. Uintah (4A): Ute fans have suffered mightily over the decades

101. Carbon (3A): Program turns to successful youth coach to lead charge

102. Providence Hall (Ind.): Independent program was much traveled in 2019

103. Gunnison (2A): Bulldogs hoping to put recent past troubles behind them

104. Ben Lomond (4A): Scot program has been long suffering

105. Judge Memorial (Ind.): Bulldogs going to go independent in hopes to improve

106. Whitehorse (Ind.): Raiders got big win over rival program last year

107. Monument Valley (Ind.): Program will play independent schedule in 4-corners area

108. Rich (2A): Tradition-rich program has struggled in recent years

109. Cottonwood (Ind.):Colts petitioned not to go to playoffs and independence

Utah County Rankings: 1. American Fork #2 2. Lone Peak #3 3. Orem #7 4. Timpview #8 5. Pleasant Grove #11 6. Skyridge #12 7. Lehi #15 8. Salem Hills #22 9. Westlake #27 10. Maple Mountain #32 11. Provo #36 12. Springville #39 13. Mountain View #49 14. Spanish Fork #57 15. Cedar Valley #64 16. Timpanogos #74 17. Payson #75 18. ALA #89.

