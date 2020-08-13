With the 2020 football state season kicking off, Brian Preece released his preseason power poll, which ranks all the teams in the state of Utah.
Rank/School/Outlook
1. Corner Canyon (6A): Returning Power Poll champs are a juggernaut
2. American Fork (6A): Talented team wants to push through to the 6A title
3. Lone Peak (6A): Knight program doesn’t rebuild, they just reload
4. East (6A): Lots of returning talent make Leopards dangerous
5. Bingham (6A): Miners welcome return of legendary coach Dave Peck
6. Herriman (6A): Mustangs definitely have the talent to contend in 6A
7. Orem (5A): Tigers going for four in a row and two straight in 5A
8. Timpview (5A): It’s been a title “drought” of sorts for Thunderbirds
9. Syracuse (6A): Touted as team to beat in Region 1
10. Riverton (6A): Wolves have plenty of returning talent to scare 6A foes
11. Pleasant Grove (6A): Vikings will be formidable for sure
12. Skyridge (6A): Falcons have enough talent to make Region 4 foes wary
13. Brighton (5A): Bengals could contend for 5A title
14. Kearns (6A): Cougar program has been top shelf in recent years
15. Lehi (5A): Coach Ed Larson has Pioneers contending again
16. Farmington (5A): Third-year school will contend in 5A
17. Sky View (4A): Returning 4A champs have returning talent
18. Highland (5A): Solid 5A program but wants more in 2020
19. Hunter (6A): Wolverines want to push Kearns in Region 2
20. Olympus (5A): Gave Orem a scare in 5A quarterfinals last season
21. Snow Canyon (4A): Warriors want to win it all in 4A
22. Salem Hills (5A): Skyhawks made 5A semifinals in 2019
23. Pine View (4A): Panthers always a top team in 4A
24. West Jordan (6A): Jaguars making some noise lately
25. Davis (6A): No shortage of athletes in this program
26. Alta (5A): Prolific offensive production expected again
27. Westlake (6A): Thunder took advantage of new playoff format
28. Desert Hills (4A): Thunder hope to return to championship ways
29. Fremont (6A): Silverwolves want to contend in Region 1
30. Green Canyon (4A): Upstart program wants to contend in 4A
31. Dixie (4A): Flyers will need to rely on great coach and defense
32. Maple Mountain (5A): Touted by many as team to beat in Region 8
33. Bountiful (5A): Expectations rising again in Brave territory
34. Mountain Crest (4A): Tough-minded Mustangs want to contend in 2020
35. Roy (6A): Coaching legend Fred Fernandes leads Royal charge
36. Provo (5A): Former Bulldog Kirk Chambers gets dream coaching job
37. Woods Cross (5A): Wildcats have been consistent program in recent years
38. Wasatch (5A): Wasps continue to find their way competing in 5A
39. Springville (5A): Red Devils are consistently tough program
40. Ridgeline (4A): Relatively new school has huge expectations this season
41. Jordan (6A): Rough season in 2019 but still won a playoff game
42. Morgan (3A): Trojans have the horses to contend again in 3A
43. Beaver (2A): 2A juggernaut comes back with plenty of firepower
44. Weber (6A): Warriors have been solid in recent years
45. Viewmont (5A): Vikings hoping to contend in Region 5
46. Park City (4A): Miners had great season in 2019 but lost a lot of talent
47. West (6A): Panthers could be a surprise team in 6A
48. Stansbury (4A): Consistency is a stalwart of program
49. Mountain View (4A): Must replace QB but talent is there in program
50. Juab (3A): Bitter state title game defeat fuels efforts in 2020
51. Layton (6A): Lancers hope to build upon stunning playoff win
52. Juan Diego (3A): Legendary coach retires beginning new era
53. Bonneville (5A): Lakers hope to build upon 2019 successes
54. Box Elder (5A): Tough on defense but offense needs to put up points
55. Bear River (4A): Games against Bears won’t be easy affairs
56. Murray (5A): Coaching stability bringing positive changes for program
57. Spanish Fork (5A): Dons hoping to improve in 2020
58. Summit Academy (3A): Charter school hopes to win a second state title
59. Cedar City (4A): Region 9 is tough but Reds hope to win some games
60. Milford (2A): Lose prolific QB, but lots of returners for Tigers
61. Grantsville (3A): Cowboys are always a tough foe
62. Skyline (5A): Eagle fans want luster to return to golden domers
63. Northridge (6A): Knights hoping fortunes improve in 2020
64. Cedar Valley (4A): Aviator program ready to take flight
65. Tooele (4A): Returning talent could prove dividends
66. Enterprise (2A): 2020 could be the year this program makes big jump
67. Manti (3A): Templars have lots of tradition
68. Cyprus (6A): Pirates hope to make opponents walk the plank
69. Delta (3A): Recent years haven’t been up to program standards
70. Duchesne (2A): Eagle fortunes of program have soared in recent years
71. Logan (4A): Grizzlies don’t want to be league doormat
72. Millard (2A): Eagles hoping 2020 will back up 2019 success
73. Mountain Ridge (5A): Second year should be better for Sentinel program
74. Timpanogos (Ind.): Timberwolf program going Independent for 2020 season
75. Payson (Ind.): School’s successful wrestling coach takes over program
76. Richfield (3A): Wildcats hope to push further in playoffs this season
77. North Sanpete (3A): Hawks hope to repeat the magic of 2019
78. Copper Hills (6A): Grizzly program hopes preseason wins build momentum
79. Parowan (2A): Ram program has battled well in recent years
80. San Juan (3A): Fans want to see program return to contending ways
81. Clearfield (6A): Falcons have hit hard times in recent years
82. South Sevier (3A): Ram fans hoping program will make strides in 2020
83. Emery (3A): Spartans have plenty of returning starters to improve fate
84. Taylorsville (6A): Warriors hoping to win more games in 2020
85. Crimson Cliffs (4A): Second-year school should get more wins this season
86. North Summit (2A): Bevy of returning talent give Brave faithful inspiration
87. Hurricane (4A): Recent seasons have been disastrous for Tiger fans
88. Granger (6A): Last few seasons have been miserable for Lancers
89. ALA (3A): Eagles hope to follow up 2019 season with more wins
90. South Summit (3A): Competing in 3A has been tough on Wildcat program
91. Hillcrest (5A): Huskies did manage a couple of wins last year
92. Union (3A): Cougars hoping to make next step in program
93. Grand (3A): Red Devils pushing to go up a level in 3A
94. Kanab (2A): Cowboys play tough small-school football
95. Ogden (4A): Tigers hoping to have more successes going forward
96. Canyon View (4A): Falcon program has never really taken flight
97. Layton Christian (2A): Fans hopeful for good 2020 campaign
98. Monticello (2A): Buckaroos hope to make some noise in 2A
99. North Sevier (2A): Wolfpack want to make a jump in 2A standings
100. Uintah (4A): Ute fans have suffered mightily over the decades
101. Carbon (3A): Program turns to successful youth coach to lead charge
102. Providence Hall (Ind.): Independent program was much traveled in 2019
103. Gunnison (2A): Bulldogs hoping to put recent past troubles behind them
104. Ben Lomond (4A): Scot program has been long suffering
105. Judge Memorial (Ind.): Bulldogs going to go independent in hopes to improve
106. Whitehorse (Ind.): Raiders got big win over rival program last year
107. Monument Valley (Ind.): Program will play independent schedule in 4-corners area
108. Rich (2A): Tradition-rich program has struggled in recent years
109. Cottonwood (Ind.):Colts petitioned not to go to playoffs and independence
Utah County Rankings: 1. American Fork #2 2. Lone Peak #3 3. Orem #7 4. Timpview #8 5. Pleasant Grove #11 6. Skyridge #12 7. Lehi #15 8. Salem Hills #22 9. Westlake #27 10. Maple Mountain #32 11. Provo #36 12. Springville #39 13. Mountain View #49 14. Spanish Fork #57 15. Cedar Valley #64 16. Timpanogos #74 17. Payson #75 18. ALA #89.
