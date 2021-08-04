Head coach: Nate Porter
2020 record: 0-5 in 3A Region 14, 3-8 overall
Playoffs: No. 14 seed, lost to No. 3 Summit Academy, 29-9, in 3A first round
Players to Watch: Duncan Henstra (Sr. LB/TE), Blake Huff (Sr. WR/SS), Jayzn Hawley (Sr. WR/DB), Tyrell Robertson (Sr. QB), Champ Porter (Jr. WR/DE)
Outlook: Wins may have been scarce for the Eagles last fall but head coach Nate Porter felt like the bigger picture meant more than ever.
“I think the thing we learned was that we take too many things for granted and to appreciate the chances we are given,” Porter said.
ALA won three of its first five games but had a tough time down the stretch, including a couple of close losses. Now the hope for the Eagles is that they have veterans in key spots.
Look for senior Duncan Henstra to be the team’s top performer, a beast who will impact the game both at linebacker and at tight end. Senior quarterback Tyrell Robertson should have some weapons in senior wide receivers Jayzn Hawley and Blake Huff, both of whom play defense as well.
Porter believes that the defensive front seven will be the strength of the team — as long as guys are able to stay on the field.
“The key is keeping players healthy,” Porter said. “Being a small school, we don’t have the luxury of going to the ‘next guy up’ like larger schools.”
Core values: Porter and ALA believe strongly in teaching student-athletes to be the best they can be. The hope is the Eagles will discover benefits both on and off the field.
“Our program emphasizes being disciplined in all aspects of school and football,” Porter said.