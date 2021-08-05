Head coach: Weston Zabriskie
2020 record: 4-2 in 4A Region 10, 6-5 overall
Playoffs: No. 13 seed, lost to No. 4 Ridgeline, 64-13, in 4A second round
Players to Watch: Conner Petersen (Sr. OL), Bryan Vogl (Jr. DE), Easton Schank (Sr. RB/QB/S), Payton Weber (Sr. QB), Noah Burnham (Jr. WR), KJ Fisher (Jr. TE/LB)
Outlook: Everyone faced tremendous upheaval in 2020 but Aviator head coach Weston Zabriskie said his athletes displayed impressive resilience.
“They had so much thrown at them and they did everything they could to participate and succeed,” Zabriskie said. “We learned how to push the kids and saw them rise on so many occasions.”
Now Cedar Valley has to get ready for a new set of challenges as it joins Class 5A. Zabriskie likes having a lot of returning experience and is confident that he has good players in the trenches, which will be key in Region 7.
With athletes like senior offensive lineman Connor Peterson and junior defensive end Bryan Vogl leading the way, the Aviators hope to elevate their physicality and build on that foundation.
“Execution and consistency will be huge for us,” Zabriskie said. “We have to play a full four-quarter game and not get complacent. Our goals are always to get better day-to-day, week-to-week, and to focus on what we can control.”
Core values: Zabriskie has always tried to make his Aviator athletes understand that they are developing life skills, not just football talent.
That’s why he pushes them to work on themselves mentally and emotionally as well as physically.
“The core values of our program are positive attitudes, high values, integrity, academics, team first, respect and service,” Zabriskie said.