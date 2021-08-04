Head Coach: Aaron Behm
2020 record: 8-4 overall, 2-3 Region 4 (4th)
Playoffs: No. 4 seed, lost to No. 12 East 35-18 in second round
Players to Watch: Maddux Madsen Sr. QB, Fisher Ingersoll Sr. WR/DB, Noah Moeaki Sr. TE/LB, Carsen Ryan Sr. TE/DL, Dallin Kartchner Sr. OL/DL, Spencer Clegg Sr. LB
Outlook: American Fork has been a 6A contender virtually every year under Behm, earning trips to the title game in 2018 and 2019.
“We are really excited to get back to what was the normal routine and excitement that surrounds the high school football season,” Behm said. “We have a few two and three-year starters returning this season and really excited to see them finish out their Caveman career.”
Madsen threw for 4,044 yards and 48 touchdowns last season. Ingersoll (74 catches, 1,142 yards, 19 touchdowns) is a threat to break a big play every time he touches the ball and junior Trey Roberts (43-632-3) also returns at receiver. The tight end position is loaded with BYU commit Moeaki (41-549-11), who will also play linebacker, and Timpview transfer Ryan, a UCLA commit.
Kartchner had 56 tackles and eight sacks last season and returns along with Clegg to bolster what should be an improved defense.
“I think the strength of our team this year resides in our senior class,” Behm said. “With lots of experience, they are now in a great position not just to do their job, but to really lead the younger kids in our program.”
Core values: “American Fork football is built on love,” Behm said. “We teach our kids to love three things: Challenges, their teammates and the process of becoming the best they can be in all avenues of life. We feel like these are all things that we can control and are things that will make us a really tough football team.”