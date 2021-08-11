Head coach: Jon Lehman
2020 record: 3-2 in 6A Region 4, 10-3 overall
Playoffs: No. 3 seed, lost to No. 2 Lone Peak, 28-24, in 6A semifinals
Players to Watch: Teagan Calton (Sr. TE/LB), Jack Hadfield (Sr. WR/DB), Jeter Fenton (Sr. RB/LB), McCae Hillstead (Jr. QB), Smith Snowden (Jr. CB), Stanley Raas (Jr. DL)
Outlook: Much of the focus of the pandemic-challenged year is on what happened on the field but Skyridge head coach Jon Lehman said he felt the bigger challenge wasn’t between the lines.
“There was so much disruption with the team stuff that we do,” Lehman said. “We learned that the things we do off the field do make a difference. Not having it really solidified to us how important they are to building a team.”
Still, the Falcons put together an excellent year and came just short of reaching the 6A title game. Now they are looking to maintain that standard and to do so will require great player leadership, according to Lehman.
“We’ve challenged them to learn to lead, to have a voice and a presence,” Lehman said.
He believes that depth is going to be a big advantage for Skyridge — although it also has some drawbacks.
“We don’t have all our position battles resolved because we have such good competition,” Lehman said. “We believe we have multiple guys at each position who can contribute but that means we still have questions to answer about who will get the playing time.”
He pointed to the offensive line, the quarterback and the defensive backfield as units that he believes will come up big this year for the Falcons.
Core values: Lehman has always emphasized to his players to embrace the improvement process, which is at the heart of his program.
“We want the players to love the challenge, to become elite competitors,” Lehman said. “We want them to want to be pushed and to get better every day. We also want them to be selfless and work for the good of the team, which combination requires finding the right balance.”