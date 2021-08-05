Head coach: Ed Larson
2020 record: 2-2 in 5A Region 7, 6-5 overall
Playoffs: No. 12 seed, lost to No. 5 Wasatch, 26-19, in 5A second round
Players to Watch: Jackson Brousseau (Jr. QB), Teague Anderson (Sr. OL), Kardiyon Sweat (Jr. DB), Isaac Terrell (Jr. DE), Hema Katoa (Jr. LB); Travis Royce (Sr. LB), Jaxon Christensen (Sr. WR)
Outlook: Lehi head coach Ed Larson has coached a lot of athletes during his football career but he felt like 2020 was a great example of what high school players are capable of.
“The kids were resilient,” Larson said. “They went through what they went through and they were still able to put a season together. The kids just fought through it all and they just were able to make it happen.”
His new Pioneer squad will likely need some resiliency this fall as it is a young group facing a tough schedule.
“It’s going to be an interesting year for us,” Larson said. “We told the kids that there will be absolutely no gimmies on our schedule. We don’t have much experience on offense, so they are going to have to grow up real quick and be able to handle Friday nights. Our defense is really going to have to be the anchor while the offense gets their feet under them.”
He does like the pieces he has, particularly on the offensive line, but said a big key will be if Lehi can limit opposing rushing attacks. He’s confident things will come together and have a solid year.
Team values: Larson had each player this year read a book about having a growth mindset.
“We have preached that failure doesn’t define us, that it’s about responding and growing,” Larson said. “We also emphasize team over individuality, that you’ve got to be there for the team and that makes everything better.”