Head coach: Bart Brockbank
2020 record: 4-1 in 6A Region 4, 12-2 overall
Playoffs: No. 2 seed, lost to No. 1 Corner Canyon, 45-7, in 6A state championship
Players to Watch: Joe Brown (Sr. OL), Trevor Pay (Sr. OL), Luke Durfey (Sr. LB), Kao Hansen (Sr. LB), Spencer Fotu (Sr. CB)
Outlook: Lone Peak had one of the most impressive-yet-frustrating seasons in all of Utah in 2020 as the Knights had a great year and reached the 6A championship. Injuries and costly miscues, however, resulted in a loss to Corner Canyon.
Lone Peak head coach Bart Brockbank said the lesson he hoped his returning athletes gained from last fall was to not get distracted.
“You can’t control certain external factors but you still need to keep focused on what you can control and move forward,” Brockbank said.
While the Knights had a number of players head to play at the next level, this is a program that has great leaders and others who are anxious to get their shot on the field.
Lone Peak returns some excellent defenders in guys like senior linebacker Kao Hansen, senior linebacker Luke Durfey and senior cornerback Spencer Fotu but Brockbank expects the line — led by seniors Joe Brown and Trevor Pay — to be the biggest strength.
He believes that the key to seeing the 2021 squad reach its potential is to be able to stay healthy and keep playmakers on the field.
Core values: One of the keys for a team that has the talent year-in and year-out like Lone Peak does is getting everyone on the same page.
That’s one of the reasons why Brockbank expressed his squad’s core value in two simple words: “Team first.”
The goal for the Knights is to be willing to sacrifice individually to have the group be the best it can be, a lesson that can pay dividends in many aspects of life.