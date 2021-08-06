Head coach: Brad Burtenshaw
2020 record: 4-1 in 5A Region 8, 9-3 overall
Playoffs: No. 6 seed, lost to No. 2 Orem, 35-7, in 5A semifinals
Players to Watch: Cole McAllister (Sr. WR/DB), Sean Persson (Sr. WR), Bennie Killpack (Sr. TE), Fisher Stokes (Jr. ATH), Carson Golding (Sr. DL)
Outlook: How do you come back after putting together one of the best seasons in program history?
That’s the question facing head coach Brad Burtenshaw and his squad in 2021.
In addition to having an amazing season and reaching the 5A semifinals, Burtenshaw felt like he saw renewed appreciation for competition.
“We learned that football (and all sports) are very important to our student athletes,” Burtenshaw said. “They will do whatever they need to do to be able to play. Sports are an important part of developing our young people.”
Now Maple Mountain will look to maintain its level of play in 2021 with Burtenshaw expecting his squad to be paced by a talented group of wide receivers.
He wants to see his Golden Eagles stay consistent when it comes to the basics of football because he knows that will give them the best chance to be successful.
“The keys to success stay relatively constant from year to year,” Burtenshaw said. “First, stay healthy, Second, develop the offensive and defensive line, and third, take care of the football and cause turnovers.”
Core values: During his tenure at the helm of Maple Mountain, Burtenshaw has sought to keep his athletes firmly rooted in what it means to be a Golden Eagle.
“Our core values are: 1. Commitment, 2. Unity, 3. Pride,” Burtenshaw said. “Our 2021 mantra is ‘Best is the Standard.’”