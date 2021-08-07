Head coach: Abe Poduska (first year)
2020 record: 3-1 in 4A Region 10, 6-4 overall
Playoffs: No. 11 seed, lost to No. 6 Stansbury, 63-49, in 4A second round
Players to Watch: Jackson McCarty (Jr. QB), DaiTrez Johnson (Jr. WR/DB), Ty Stritikus (Jr. OL/DL), Jaemon Hill (Sr. WR), Dustin Havea (Jr. LB)
Outlook: Even though Mountain View head coach Abe Poduska wasn’t with the Bruins in 2020, he said the general lessons from last fall were real for everyone.
“2020 taught us to not take the sport we love for granted,” Poduska said. “The real threat of losing practices, games, and even the season was a harsh reminder of how lucky we are as players and coaches to be able to be a part of a football season. We learned to cherish relationships and the special moments that only occur through football.”
Poduska is working to get his team focused on moving forward instead of looking back at past turmoil. Mountain View doesn’t have a lot of returning players, so there are a lot of opportunities for guys to step up.
“The key to this year is patience,” Poduska said. “We have a new staff with new schemes on defense and offense. Players and coaches need to be patient. We are asking a lot of the players and they are responding. The game will slow down as players gain more experience in our offensive and defensive systems.”
He believes the strength of the Bruins is at quarterback and the skilled positions, with good overall team speed.
Core values: As a newcomer, Poduska has put a lot of effort into getting everyone on the same page. That’s why he points to communication as one of the most important values for his team.
“We are working hard to clearly define expectations and goals for our players,” Poduska said. “When coaches speak about teamwork, trust, effort, etc., the players know what that looks like on the field and can measure their success.”