Head Coach: Gabe Sewell
2020 record: 8-2 overall, 2-0 Region 7 (1st-tie)
Playoffs: No. 2 seed, def. No. 9 Timpview 26-13 in 5A title game
Players to Watch: Chase Tautagaloa Sr. QB, Kolton Brown-Dye Sr. WR/DB, Kenny James Sr. DB, Zion Saleapaga Sr. DL, Sutton Spotts Sr. OL
Outlook: Orem has won four consecutive state titles (two in 4A, two in 5A). Even a mid-season coaching change – Gabe Sewell replaced Jeremy Hill, who resigned – couldn’t stop the Tigers juggernaut. Orem handled Timpview 26-13 in the 2020 5A title game.
Sewell has a ton of talent to replace, including Daily Herald Player of the Year Joe Smith and offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia, who committed to the University of Oregon.
There’s never any shortage of talent at Orem, though, and big things are expected from senior quarterback Chase Tutagaloa, who has committed to Utah State. Sophomore quarterback Lance Reynolds III, who earned some playing time as a freshman last season, could push Tautagaloa for playing time. Senior Kolton Brown is a playmaker who could play multiple offensive positions.
Seniors Kenny James (DB) and Zion Saleapaga (DL) return to what could be another punishing defense.
As usual, the schedule is rugged. The Tigers open the season at East in a premier matchup on August 13. Orem will play Liberty (Nev.) at Bishop Gorman on Sept. 10 and a rematch of the past two Class 5A championship games at Timpview looms on Sept. 30.