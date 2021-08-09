Head Coach: Taylor Walkenhorst
2020 record: 6-5 overall, 1-3 Region 4 (5th)
Playoffs: No. 8 seed, lost to No. 9 Bingham 24-21 in second round
Players to Watch: Gavin Ivie Sr. LB, Kort Wilkenson Sr. DL, Landon Naumann Sr. DL, Dawson Gillen Jr. LB, Jaden Wright Jr. LB/RB, Colton Tanner Jr. WR
Outlook: Long-time prep coach Mark Wootton retired after the 2020 season and Pleasant Grove hired Walkenhorst – cousin to former BYU linebacker Paul Walkenhorst – as his replacement.
Taylor Walkenhorst has 10 years experience as an assistant at the high school and junior college level.
“I’m so blessed to have this opportunity,” Walkenhorst said. “We don’t have a big junior or senior class so we’re going to be young with a lot of sophomores playing varsity. We’re teaching effort and technique with an emphasis on the fundamentals in all three phases of the game.”
As often happens when a new coach takes over the roster is in transition. Several players who joined PG last season when Oregon wasn’t playing high school football (quarterback Sam Leavitt, wide receiver Darrius Clemons) have moved on. Skill position players Dave Brinton (QB) and Aaron Jones (RB) have transferred so Walkenhorst is searching for playmakers on offense.
The defensive line is talented, led by seniors Wilkenson and Naumann. The linebackers should be physical with Ivie (64 tackles in 2020), Gillen and Wright leading the way. Wright, a junior, will also play running back.
Core values: “One is respect for our opponent, our community and each other,” Walkenhorst said. “Another is playing with great effort with mental and physical toughness. Character is important. We’ve really focused on impacting teammates in a positive way so we can come together as a team.”