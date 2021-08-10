Head coach: Kirk Chambers
2020 record: 1-4 in 5A Region 8, 4-7 overall
Playoffs: No. 18 seed, lost to No. 1 Orem, 65-35, in 5A second round
Players to Watch: Logalima Lesa (Sr. LB/RB), Daniel Assisi (Sr. WR/LB), Jace Welsch (Sr. QB), Rock Magleby (Sr. WR), Ty Larson (Sr. DB), Joe Folau (Sr. OL/DL)
Outlook: Tough times are when people often shine brightest and Provo head coach Kirk Chambers said that’s what he saw from the Bulldogs last year.
“I feel like there’s a greater emphasis on senior leadership and being able to motivate each other,” Chambers said. “It’s about pushing each other and pulling each other along. I think the stronger your leadership from your seniors is, the better chance you have of winning games.”
He wants his team to be known as one that will always battle, whether it is loaded with talent or loaded with inexperience.
“Our kids are going to compete and I attribute that to the senior leadership and the culture we are trying to build here,” Chambers said.
He likes what he is seeing from his offensive line and linebackers as they get ready to kick things off in 2021. He also feels like quarterback Jace Welsch is prepared to take another step forward and he will have good receivers to work with.
“We’ve got to be efficient on offense, possess the ball and get first downs,” Chambers said. “That’s going to lead to our guys being able to make big plays. Guys have to buy in, count on each other and execute for each other.”
Core values: Chambers believes that one of the greatest lessons athletes can learn from football is the value of choosing the more difficult way.
“As a teammate, we all have choices,” Chambers said. “You have a choice to support, build, cheer others on and be a part of the solution, or we have the choice to be all about you. I really feel like that’s one of the greatest values of football. It’s the tough choices that have lasting consequences that really make football super valuable.”