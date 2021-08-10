Head Coach: Jeff Higginson
2020 record: 9-3 overall, 3-2 Region 8 (3rd-tie)
Playoffs: No. 4 seed lost to No. 9 Timpview 37-0 in 5A semifinals
Players to Watch: Zaylun Fenn Sr. LB/WR, Luke Degraffenried Sr. QB, Easton Cool Sr. DL/OL, Grant Barney Jr. OL/DL, Treyson Zobell Sr. WR/DB, Kobi Carter Sr. DB
Outlook: The Skyhawks had a banner season in 2020, advancing all the way to the semifinals before injuries at key positions took their toll.
Head coach Jeff Higginson loses an outstanding senior class, including quarterback Jarret Elmer (3,024 yards, 32 TD’s), wide receiver Reed Johnson (44 catches, 792 yards, 11 TD’s), tight end Deven Johnson (54-698-6) and two-way standout Willie Leota (7 total TD’s, 75 tackles).
“We’re reloading after losing our seniors from last year,” Higginson said. “We have a lot of work to do but I like our guys. I feel like we can compete and expect to do so.”
Senior Luke Degraffenried will get a shot at quarterback after winning three games in relief of Elmer last season. Zaylun Fenn is a productive tackler (106 in 2020) and leads a list of defensive returners that includes linemen Easton Cool and Grant Barney along with defensive backs Treyson Zobell and Kobi Carter. Cool will double at tight end and could be a nice weapon.
“We’ll be very young with ten sophomores playing at any given time,” Higginson said. “I think the strength of our team this year will be our defense. We have good, fast and sold guys up from with a mix of good skills.”
Core values: “We stand for character and playing with grit,” Higginson said. “We finished last year with a 3.44 team GPA and expect to continue to strive in that area.”