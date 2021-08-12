Head Coach: Willy Child
2020 record: 5-6 overall, 3-2 Region 8 (3rd-tie)
Playoffs: No. 11 seed lost to No. 6 Maple Mountain 27-21 in 5A second round
Players to Watch: Seth Rigtrup Sr. RB/DB, Will Penrod Sr. RB/LB, Porter Small Sr. OL/DL, Dallin Johnson So. OL/DL, Cole Clements Sr. WR/LB, Bradey Mortensen Sr. WR/DB
Outlook: Willy Child likes to build his offense around a physical running game and the Red Devils should have a good one in 2021.
Rigtrup returns after rushing for 1,272 yards and 15 touchdowns last season and could be joined in the backfield by Penrod, who will also play linebacker. Johnson, a sophomore lineman, is a BYU commit and will anchor the lines along with Small.
Receivers Mortensen (25 catches, 337 yards, three touchdowns) and Clement (20 catches, 292 yards, four touchdowns) will provide fine targets for whoever wins the quarterback job between Kade Dellamas and Ryder Burton.
“We have eight returners on offense and nine on defense,” Child said. “We expect to compete for a region title in a tough region and make a deep run in the playoffs.”
Springville will play in Region 9 this year and will compete for the top spot with Provo and Wasatch.
The Red Devils open at home against Dixie on Aug. 13.
Core values: “We believe in playing physical and confident on both sides of the ball,” Child said. “We know the ability to do that comes from working hard in the weight room.”