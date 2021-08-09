Head coach: Mark Murdoch (first year)
2020 record: 2-7 overall
Playoffs: No postseason as independent program
Players to Watch: Luke Ivers (Sr. QB), Taysen Houser (Sr. LB/TE), Kelton Smith (Jr. RB), Zayden Cooke (So. OL/DL)
Outlook: At no time has it been clearer that being unified makes a big difference as it did last year, according to new Payson head coach Mark Murdoch.
“I think it’s fair to say that all teams learned we can get through anything if we are working together,” Murdoch said.
The Lions are returning to normal region football after being an independent program. They will participate in Region 7 in Class 5A, a new region that also features a number of schools that moved up from Class 4A.
Murdoch is optimistic that Payson will be able to find balance and succeed on both sides of the ball.
His main goal, however, is to see the Lions make strides throughout the year.
“The expectations are that our players give their best in everything they do,” Murdoch said. “Sometimes that will result in a win, while other times it won’t be enough and we’ll still lose. But as long as we are improving as a team and they are giving their best I can confidently say we have had a successful season.”
Core values: Murdoch is working to establish solid work habits and the right mentality as he develops the Lion football program.
That’s why he emphasized the basics as the core values for his program.
“It’s about doing things the right way, giving your best in all that you do, and looking out for others, especially your teammates,” Murdoch said.