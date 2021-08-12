Head Coach: Austin Heaps
2020 record: 2-7 overall (independent)
Playoffs: None
Players to Watch: Matt Torgerson Sr. WR, River Corner Sr. DB, Justin Chicoski Sr. DL, Sterling Sanders Sr. LB, Luke Livingston So. WR
Outlook: After one year of playing an independent schedule in an attempt to build their program, the Timberwolves will play in Region 7 this season along with Cedar Valley, Hillcrest, Mountain View, Payson, Stansbury and Tooele.
Timpanogos was 2-7 in 2020 in Heaps’ first yeasr with victories against Payson (34-14) and Judge Memorial (61-14).
We’re feeling optimistic,” Heaps said. “We return a lot of young players that saw substantial varsity time last year and we are looking to compete in our new region.”
The senior class is led by Torgerson, who will take on some of the offensive load. Seniors Corner (defensive back), Chicoski (defensive line) and Sanders (linebacker) will anchor the defense.
Livingston has earned a shot to make an impact at the varsity level as the T-Wolves look forward to a more potent offense.
“Our skills positions are our strength,” Heaps said. “Our wide receiver corps is the deepest its been in a number of years.”
Former Mountain View head coach Tyler Anderson has joined the staff as Heaps’ new offensive coordinator.
Core values: “Doing the right thing and giving it your all,” Heaps said. “Our off-season message we used since January is ‘average effort equals average result.’ We are trying to get over the three or four-win hump and hopefully get some momentum going into the playoffs.”