Head coach: Andy Stokes
2020 record: 3-0 in 5A Region 7, 7-5 overall
Playoffs: No. 9 seed, lost to No. 2 Orem, 26-13, in the 5A championship
Players to Watch: Micah Beckstead (Jr. RB), Tei Nacua (So. WR/DB), Etano Foster (Sr. WR/DB), Pokai Haunga (Jr. ATH), Taylor Malo (Sr. LB), Braxton Fely (Sr. DL)
Outlook: The Thunderbirds and head coach Andy Stokes overcame numerous challenges and tragedies to have an excellent year and reach the 2020 5A championship game.
Stokes said the lesson he took from that season was simple: “We are only given one day to live.”
Now he is preparing Timpview for another big year as the T’Birds once again will be shooting to be the top team in Class 5A.
If they are successful, it will likely be because of the performance of outstanding offensive and defensive lines that will set the foundation for the rest of the team to succeed.
This is a squad that lost some tremendous talent from last fall but should be able to reload with size, speed, athleticism and skill from the next generation.
But Stokes knows all 11 guys have to be on the same page, especially in the biggest games.
“It comes down to execution,” Stokes said. “Everyone must do their part.”
Core values: Adversity can drive programs apart but more often they result in great unity of purpose and dedication to each other.
That’s what Stokes has worked to develop with the Thunderbirds and the results have been teams that play for each other.
“Family, service, hard work are our core values,” Stokes said.