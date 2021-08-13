Head coach: Louis Wong
2020 record: 0-5 in 6A Region 4, 4-8 overall
Playoffs: No. 17 seed, lost to No. 1 Corner Canyon, 59-3, in 6A second round
Players to Watch: Spencer Heimuli (Sr. DL/OL), Kanyon Lee (Sr. RB/DB), Nick Stepan (Sr. WR), Cooper Cowan (Sr. DB), Lance Benham (Sr. LB), Bonden Taylor (Sr. LB)
Outlook: Westlake defensive coordinator Vili Halisima said the big takeaway from the 2020 season for the Thunder was that the program is moving in the right direction, even though it may not have shown it as much on the scoreboard.
“If you look at scores at halftime of many of those games, we were in just about every game,” Halisima said. “Things slipped away from us and preventing that comes from experience. I think we’re going to just keep getting better.”
He said he has seen renewed appreciation for the process and an increased desire from the athletes to push themselves to improve.
This is a Westlake squad that has some senior experience and Halisima believes that group will set the tone for the season. He said that to be competitive, the Thunder need to get the basics down.
“It’s about execution and confidence,” Halisima said. “It’s about really believing you can compete and that you put in the work to be in this spot. When you lose or are in tough situations, that can be something you fall victim to. It’s cool to be in games but games are won in the fourth quarter. We’re trying to instill the mentality of ‘bleed blue’ in everything we do.”
Core values: The Thunder have three specific pillars Halisima said that are the focus of building the program.
“They are enthusiastic leadership, service and relentless effort,” Halisima said. “We’ve worked as a staff to establish these as our vision of what we want our program to be about.”