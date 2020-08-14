American Fork senior running back Spike Adams has been dreaming of getting back on the football field ever since the Cavemen saw their season come to an end in the 2019 6A state title game last November.
When he got that chance in Friday night’s season-opener against Lehi in American Fork, he immediately made the most of it.
Adams took the field as part of the kickoff coverage unit for the Cavemen and bulled his way into the scrum as the Pioneer returner looked for a seam. When the ball popped loose, he pounced on it.
“I was looking forward to making plays,” Adams said. “It was incredible to touch the ball in a game. It felt so good.”
After recovering the fumble at the Lehi 22-yard line, Adams carried the ball on three of the next four plays and burst through for the 2-yard touchdown to give the Cavemen the lead.
That turned out to be the pattern for almost the entire game as American Fork forced six Pioneer turnovers, turning them into 35 points as the Cavemen rolled to the 55-0 win over Lehi.
“I couldn't have drawn up a better way to start,” American Fork head coach Aaron Behm said. “We were able to get the ball and march it right down. Spike came out as a player who hasn't been out there much and you never know exactly how they are going to do until they get the chance. He made the most of it.”
Behm said he was particularly pleased with the way his defense played, stymieing the potent Pioneer attack and getting takeaways all game long.
“Our defense played great,” Behm said. “It gave us the ball six times and many of those times it gave us short fields. We've had some great battles between our offense and defensive lines in practice. It's been great to see them play off each other and elevate their play on a Friday night.”
The home team put the game away in the first quarter, getting three touchdown passes from junior quarterback Maddux Madsen in addition to Adams’s TD run.
He connected with senior wide receiver Will Zundell for a 30-yard score, with junior wide receiver Fisher Ingersoll for a 16-yard touchdown and with senior wide receiver Joe Togisala to get into the end zone from 18 yards out.
“To have a returning starter is a lot different than last year,” Behm said. “After that game at Lehi last year, he went back and watched the film, saw where there were plays to be made. His maturity and experience showed tonight. We had a lot of guys get catches and that's what we want. Our offense is better when the ball is going to a lot of different hands.”
The Cavemen got other touchdowns from junior tight end Noah Moeaki (twice), a 1-yard run from Adams and a 25-yard interception return from Ingersoll.
Behm said that while his team played well, it has to prove it can do it every week.
“We missed some opportunities on some short fields and we had some penalties,” Behm said. “They were little things but we want to clean those up. Hopefully they were just some first-game jitters.”
For Adams and his teammates, in this era of uncertainty it was sweet to savor a chance to play, dominate and win.
“We know we have to play every game like it's our last because we know it could be,” Adams said. “It's just awesome to be out here. I feel so blessed.”
American Fork (1-0) next hosts Timpview on Aug. 21, while Lehi (0-1) will look to bounce back when it plays at Crimson Cliffs on the same evening.
Both games are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.