With more than six minutes left in Friday’s season-opener at Lehi, American Fork head football coach Aaron Behm couldn’t help having a moment where he wondered if he’s made the right decision earlier in the game.
The Cavemen had the ball deep in Pioneer territory with one play before halftime. Instead of electing to kick a field goal, American Fork had gone for the end zone but the ball fell incomplete.
“We probably should’ve kicked the field goal,” Behm said. “We talked about it at halftime. Our kicker, Spencer Nielson, did a great job in his first varsity game.”
The three points loomed large as the Cavemen punted the ball away, clinging to a 20-14 lead. A Lehi touchdown at that point would’ve put the visitors in the hole for the first time in the game.
The American Fork defense, however, refused to let that happen.
The Cavemen didn’t allow the potent Pioneer offense to net a single yard on two downs, then American Fork defensive back Tanner Holden made a great interception on the sideline to get the ball back for the Cavemen.
American Fork took five plays and running back Jaxon Gregory stuffed the ball into the end zone to secure the 27-14 win for the Cavemen.
“That interception by Tanner (Holden) was a big one,” Behm said. “Then we got Jaxon (Gregory) going a little bit. He is a big back and when he has some space, he can really get going.”
The visitors took an early lead, getting a field goal from Nielson on their first drive and then scoring a touchdown on an 8-yard swing pass from quarterback Maddux Madsen to Gregory on their second possession.
But the Pioneers answered with a big play midway through the second quarter as quarterback Creyton Cooper hooked up with wide receiver Mckay Wall for a 58-yard TD pass.
The Cavemen then had a pair of chances to score after forcing two Lehi interceptions, but had a fumble just short of the goal line and the pass batted down in the end zone to end the half.
American Fork surged in front in the third quarter with a second field goal from Nielson and a 25-yard TD run by Gregory.
But the Pioneers rallied with a 7-yard touchdown pass from Cooper to wide receiver Isaiah Tauai, setting up the dramatic final minutes.
“Lehi is a good team that’s going to have a great year,” Behm said. “They are well-coached. Ed Larsen does an excellent job.”
He said that he did see some first-game issues he wants American Fork to address, including avoiding the offensive turnover and giving up fewer big plays on defense.
The Cavemen (0-1) next plays at Timpview on Aug. 23 while Lehi (0-1) hosts Crimson Cliffs the same evening.
Both games are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.