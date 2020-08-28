Before Friday night’s American Fork-West football game, Caveman quarterback Maddux Madsen took two footballs to the officials to get them cleared for use.
Maybe it’s to prove Madsen is throwing regulation high school footballs instead of heat-seeking touchdown missiles.
Madsen passed for 405 yards – 334 in the first half – and four touchdowns to lead American Fork to a 43-19 victory against West, pushing the Cavemen to a 3-0 start in 2020.
Madsen, ever the perfectionist, wanted more.
“We’ve got to play all four quarters as an offense,” he said. “I personally felt like we should have scored more than 43 points. We had a few drives in the second half where we had drops and things. But we know we’re better than that and we’ll fix it. That’s just our high expectations of this offense.”
American Fork scored the first four times it touched the football in a dominating offensive first half, which ended in a 30-12 lead.
“It’s just our guys doing their jobs,” AF coach Aaron Behm said. “Our coaches do a great job during the week preparing them and then we just go out and execute it."
Madsen connected with 6-foot-5 receiver Will Zundel three straight times for 56 yards on American Fork’s opening drive, which ended with a 1-yard touchdown run by Spike Adams. West (2-1) converted three fourth downs on its next drive, including a 1-yard scoring run by quarterback Carson Lopati to cut the Caveman lead to 8-6.
American Fork got another score on its next drive. Adams fumbled the ball at the goal line but offensive lineman Hunter Deuel fell on it in the end zone for the score and a 15-6 lead.
AF stopped a fourth down attempt by West early in the second quarter and Madsen immediately took advantage, throwing a 51-yard touchdown strike to Zundel. Madsen found Garrison Grimes for the 2-point conversion and a 23-6 lead. On the first play of AF’s next drive, Fisher Ingersoll made a stunning over the shoulder catch of a Madsen pass and flashed 82 yards for another score and a 30-6 American Fork advantage.
“I feel like we can do a lot of things,” Madsen said. “We run the ball efficiently and then we’re able to pass. When we have both like that, they started bringing pressure and we were able to throw behind them.”
Madsen completed 10 of his first 11 passes and finished the first half 14 of 22 for 334 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
West fumbled on its first possession of the second half and Gabe Shipley fell on the ball at the Panthers 22-yard line. Three plays later, Madsen and Ingersoll hooked up on a 4-yard scoring pass and a 37-12 lead. Later in the third quarter, Madsen found tight end Noah Moeaki for a 16-yard gain to convert a fourth down and then tossed a 14-yard touchdown pass to Adams for his fourth scoring throw of the night.
“I feel like it all starts with O-line,” Madsen said. “They’ve done an incredible job. It’s a foundation, really, a good base for the offense.”
Zundel ended up with seven catches for 143 yards and a touchdown and Ingersoll had five catches for 103 yards and two scores. The Cavemen have scored 129 points in their first three games.
“We want to get better each week,” Behm said. “We’ve got East next week and it will be a tough, physical game. We want to respond. I think in all of our games we felt at some point we took our foot off the gas. We didn’t execute as well as we’d like to for all four quarters. That first half was very efficient but we were a little sluggish in the second. So we want to have that first half twice a week.”