After being outscored 128 to 13 in its first three football games this season, the Timpanogos football team rallied together to defeat Payson, 34-14, on Friday night.
The lopsided victory was Austin Heaps’ first win as the Timpanogos head coach.
The first-year head coach was enthusiastic about the Timberwolves win over the Lions. When asked about how important it was for his team to get their first win of the year, Heaps said, “It’s huge, because with each loss, getting them excited takes a little bit more effort. And to have a win, it just projects things forward. It’s easier to build off wins than to try and get up after another loss. So this was absolutely huge, trying to get things kind of going in the right direction.”
The game did not begin in the Timberwolves favor. Payson forced Timpanogos to punt on its first drive and followed that up with its own 50-yard touchdown drive.
The Timberwolves quickly reversed the momentum of the game, with two consecutive touchdown drives. After a missed extra point, Timpanogos led the visitors, 13-7.
Heaps credited his defense for keeping the game under control.
“It starts with the defense," Heaps said. "When they are getting stops, either turnovers or punts, it kind of gives the offense excitement because it’s like it’s okay that we’re not scoring because we’re not falling behind.”
Timpanogos continued to get the stops and scores it needed, taking full control of the game right after halftime.
The Timberwolves forced a Lion fumble with 10:40 left in the third quarter. On the very next play, Timpanogos quarterback Matu Holdaway found freshman Luke Livingston for a 39-yard touchdown pass.
Heaps recognized the impact his team’s quick second half start had on the game.
“It was a good momentum change, because we actually saw on the other side, heads start to go down and we just kind of knew at that point we should take over,” Heaps said.
The Timberwolves never looked back, breaking the game wide open with three touchdowns in the third quarter and taking a 34-7 lead.
Payson finally found the end zone again on its final drive, a drive that took 72-yards and 4:09 off the clock.
With the win, the Timberwolves improved to 1-3 while the Lions fell to 0-4 on the season.
Payson will look to bounce back this week on the road against South Summit on Sept. 11 while Timpanogos will seek to add to its newfound momentum when it matches up against Summit Academy the same evening.
Both games are set to begin at 7 p.m.