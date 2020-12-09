Here are the top football players in Utah Valley in 2020:

2020 Player of the Year: Joe Smith, Sr. RB/S, Orem

5A football championship: Timpview vs. Orem 23
Orem running back Joe Smith (9) evades Timpview linebacker Pokai Haunga (88) and crosses into the end zone for a touchdown during the 5A state championship game between the Orem Golden Tigers and the Timpview Thunderbirds held at Cedar Valley High School in Eagle Mountain on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

An integral performer and leader on both sides of the ball for the four-time state-champion Tigers, tallying 607 rushing yards on 53 carries with 10 touchdowns while also making 59 tackles on defense including four tackles for a loss. His quiet presence and explosive ability was a tremendous asset to Orem’s offense and defense.

Offensive MVP: Tyler Nelson, Sr. QB, Maple Mountain

Maple Mountain football hosts Alta in 5A quarterfinals 12
Maple Mountain quarterback Tyler Nelson (4) finds an opening and drives the ball eventually into the end zone during a game in the quarterfinals of the 5A state tournament between the Maple Mountain Golden Eagles and the Alta Hawks held at Maple Mountain High School in Spanish Fork on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

Cornerstone figure who meant more to his offense than anyone else in the area as he helped guide the Golden Eagles to a 5A semifinal berth while going 162-of-291 passing for 2,271 yards with 28 TDs and 9 interceptions and tacking on 90 carries for 533 yards and 9 TDs on the ground.

Defensive MVP: John Henry Daley, Sr. DL, Lone Peak

Lone Peak football vs. Orem 15
Lone Peak High School Knights defensive end John Henry Daley (9) battles against Orem High School Tigers Kingsley Suamataia (76) as quarterback Lance Reynolds throws a pass in Highland, Utah, on Friday, September 11, 2020. (Jay Drowns, Special to the Herald)

Explosive pass-rusher who was a nightmare for opposing offensive lines as he led the state with 22 sacks while finishing with 82 total tackles and 38 TFLs. He helped propel the Knights to a 6A runner-up finish as part of an excellent overall season.

Coach of the Year: Andy Stokes, Timpview

5A football championship: Timpview vs. Orem 26
Timpview head coach Andy Stokes embraces running back Targhee Lambson (7) after the Thunderbirds were defeated by the Orem Golden Tigers in the 5A state championship game at Cedar Valley High School in Eagle Mountain on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

Excellent teacher who used football to teach key life lessons and guided the Thunderbirds through personal and team-wide challenges to reach the 5A state championship for the second straight season.

2020 All-Valley

first team

(alphabetical order)

Jayden Ah You, Sr. LB, Orem

Skyridge at Orem football 18
Orem middle linebacker Jayden AhYou (42) celebrates after catching an interception during a game between the Orem Golden Tigers and the Skyridge Falcons held Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Orem High School. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

Sure tackler who was always in the backfield and creating havoc, ending up with 124 total tackles with 30 TFLs and an impressive 21.5 sacks (No. 2 in the state).

Raider Damuni, Timpview

5A football championship: Timpview vs. Orem 13
Timpview cornerback Raider Damuni (3) intercepts a pass intended for Orem tight end Roger Saleapaga (25) during the 5A state championship game between the Orem Golden Tigers and the Timpview Thunderbirds held at Cedar Valley High School in Eagle Mountain on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

One of the state’s most versatile athletes scored five different ways, a player who could change the game on offense, defense or special teams.

Luke Durfey, Jr. LB/RB, Lone Peak

Lone Peak at Timpview football 16
Lone Peak outside linebacker Luke Durfey (5) celebrates his fumble recovery with cornerback Spencer Fotu (23) during the season opener between the Timpview Thunderbirds and the Lone Peak Knights held at Timpview High School in Provo on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

Excellent defensive presence who was a tackling machine (129 total tackles, 17 TFLs, 5 sacks) while also making big plays as a running back (13 TDs).

Jarret Elmer, Sr. QB, Salem Hills

5A football semifinals: Timpview vs. Salem Hills 06
Salem Hills quarterback Jarret Elmer (7) runs the ball upfield during a game in the semifinals of the 5A state tournament between the Timpview Thunderbirds and the Salem Hills Skyhawks held at Cedar Valley High School in Eagle Mountain on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

Steady performer who set the stage for all of the Skyhawk success including a run to the 5A semifinals, who went 199-of-357 through the air for 3,024 yards (32 TDs, 12 interceptions).

Logan Fano, Sr. DL, Timpview

Lone Peak at Timpview football 06
Lone Peak running back Jaxson Willits (34) is downed by Timpview defensive end Logan Fano (5) during the season opener between the Timpview Thunderbirds and the Lone Peak Knights held at Timpview High School in Provo on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

Intense defender who set the tone for the Thunderbird defense both on the field (115 total tackles, 28 TFLs, 20.5 sacks) and as a team leader.

McCae Hillstead, So. QB, Skyridge

6A football semifinals: Lone Peak vs. Skyridge 01
Skyridge quarterback McCae Hillstead (7) runs the ball upfield during a game in the semifinals of the 6A state tournament between the Lone Peak Knights and the Skyridge Falcons held at Cedar Valley High School in Eagle Mountain on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

Impressive debut for the young up-and-coming star as he guided the Falcons to the 6A semifinals as he went 194-of-304 passing for 3,077 yards with 35 TDs and 10 interceptions while also adding 154 carries for 686 yards and 15 TDs.

Fisher Ingersoll, Jr. WR, American Fork

Lone Peak football at American Fork
American Fork wide receiver Fisher Ingersoll is tackles by Lone Peak's Spencer Fotu (left) and Gage Easton (right) at American Fork High on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 in American Fork, Utah.

Sure-handed wideout who was nearly impossible to cover, finishing the year with 74 catches for 1,142 yards and 19 TDs, while also pulling down six interceptions on defense.

Maddux Madsen, Jr. QB, American Fork

West football at American Fork 04
American Fork quarterback Maddux Madsen (4) scrambles in the second half against the West High Panthers on Friday, August 28, 2020, in American Fork. The Cavemen won 43-19. (Jay Drowns, Special to the Herald)

Amazing passer who slung the ball all over and forced defenses to cover the entire field, going 291-of-502 for 4,044 passing with 48 TDs and 11 interceptions.

James Palmer, Sr. WR, Skyridge

6A football semifinals: Lone Peak vs. Skyridge 03
Skyridge wide receiver James Palmer (6) makes a diving catch during a game in the semifinals of the 6A state tournament between the Lone Peak Knights and the Skyridge Falcons held at Cedar Valley High School in Eagle Mountain on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

Versatile athlete who could go deep or could take a short pass and turn it into a long gain, tallying 65 receptions for 1,095 yards for 14 TDs.

Seth Rigtrup, Jr. RB, Springville

Springville football Seth Rigtrup
Springville's Seth Rigtrup (6) works his way through the Murray defense during a 5A football first round playoff game in Springville on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.

Workhorse running back who the Red Devils leaned on throughout the year, ending up with 201 carries for 1,272 yards and 15 TDs.

Paxton Skipps, Sr. LB/RB, Orem

5A football championship: Timpview vs. Orem 12
Orem running back Paxton Skipps (35) celebrates his touchdown during the 5A state championship game between the Orem Golden Tigers and the Timpview Thunderbirds held at Cedar Valley High School in Eagle Mountain on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

Intimidating defender who not only terrorized opposing offenses (78 total tackles, 18 TFLs, 16.5 sacks) but who also was an excellent short-yardage running back as well.

Kingsley Suamateia, Sr. OL, Orem

Skyridge football vs. Orem
Orem senior lineman Kingsley Suamataia (right) blocks a defender during the game between the Tigers and Skyridge in Lehi on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.

Dominating interior presence and the state’s No. 1 recruit (headed to Oregon) who helped the Tigers control the line of scrimmage, also came in on defense when needed.

Spencer Tauteoli, Sr. LB, Pleasant Grove

Pleasant Grove football at Lehi 02
Pleasant Grove running back Spencer Tauteoli runs over defenders during the game between Pleasant Grove and Lehi High Schools in Lehi on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.

Incredible instinctive defender who was always around the ball and led the Viking defense on his way to 153 total tackles with 27.5 TFLs and 12.5 sacks.

Christen Wren, Sr. LB, Lehi

Lehi at Timpanogos football
Timberwolf Rory Ziegra (1) tempts to pass the ball before being tackled by Lehi Pioneer Christian Wren (11) in a match between Lehi and Timpanogos High School Timpanogos at High School at Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in Orem, Utah. (Natalie Behring, special to the Daily Herald)

Consistent presence who led the state with 185 total tackles as he made plays throughout the season, including getting 12 TFLs.

2020 All-Valley

second team

(alphabetical order)

James Aloisio, Sr. OL, Timpview

Physical performer, T’Bird offense averaged 220 rushing yards per game.

Morley Bennett, Sr. WR, Spanish Fork

62 receptions, 1,073 yards, 10 TDs.

Derek Blanthorn, Sr. LB, Maple Mountain

100 total tackles, 8 TFLs, 2 sacks.

Wyatt Dawe, Sr. OL/DL, Pleasant Grove

Critical interior presence, set the tone physically for the Vikings.

Jeter Fenton, Jr. RB, Skyridge

207 carries, 1,030 yards, 10 TDs.

Targhee Lambson, Sr. RB, Timpview

120 carries, 882 yards, 6 TDs in 7 games.

Willie Leota, Sr. RB, Salem Hills

113 carries, 760 yards, 5 TDs.

Brock Love, Sr. LB, Lehi

122 total tackles, 6 TFLs, 4 sacks.

Ryder Macgillivray, Sr. WR/SS, Provo

48 receptions, 726 yards, 5 TDs, 4 INTS on defense.

Stone Mulitalo, Sr. DL, Skyridge

Immovable force in the defensive front, notching 5.5 sacks.

Cael Richardson, Sr. LB, Timpview

126 total tackles, 11 TFLs, 3 sacks.

Joshua Singh, Sr. DL, Orem

Explosive in the trenches, 20 sacks.

Smith Snowden, So. DB, Skyridge

Great pass defender, snagged 6 INTs.

Daniel Taumoepeau, Sr. DL/LB, Westlake

114 total tackles, 25 TFLs, 10 sacks.

Payton Weber, Jr. QB, Cedar Valley

196-of-309, 2,454 passing, 20 TDs, 10 Ints.

2020 All-Valley

third team

(alphabetical order)

Liu Aumavae, Jr. QB, Timpview

177-of-302, 2,148 passing, 16 TDs, 10 Ints.

Creyton Cooper, Sr. QB, Lehi

174-of-306, 1,851 passing, 14 TDs, 17 Ints.

Weston Covey, Sr. WR, Lone Peak

44 receptions, 770 yards, 12 TDs.

Zac Dart, Jr. QB, Spanish Fork

131-of-250, 1,892 passing, 15 TDs, 16 Ints.

Chris Esparza, Sr. DL, Mountain View

Nearly impossible to block, 16 sacks.

David Hair, Sr. WR, Mountain View

62 receptions, 1,072 yards, 11 TDs.

Reed Johnson, Sr. WR, Salem Hills

64 receptions, 792 yards, 11 TDs, 356 total return yards.

Jackson Lees, Sr. DE, Westlake

Great burst off the edge, 15.5 sacks.

James Leota, Sr. OL, Salem Hills

Anchor on the line, team averaged 380 yards per game.

Logalima Lesa, Jr. LB, Provo

111 total tackles, 8 TFLs, 2 sacks.

Vili Mausia, Sr. RB, Cedar Valley

165 carries, 827 yards, 10 TDs.

Noah Moeaki, Jr. TE/LB, American Fork

41 receptions, 549 yards, 11 TDs.

Carsen Ryan, Jr. TE, Timpview

53 receptions, 609 yards, 3 TDs, good blocker.

Isaac Vaha, Sr. TE/DE, Pleasant Grove

17 catches, 269 yards, 2 TDs, 19 tackles.

Thomas Weight, Sr. RB, Maple Mountain

126 carries, 887 yards, 8 TDs.

