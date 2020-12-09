Here are the top football players in Utah Valley in 2020:
2020 Player of the Year: Joe Smith, Sr. RB/S, Orem
An integral performer and leader on both sides of the ball for the four-time state-champion Tigers, tallying 607 rushing yards on 53 carries with 10 touchdowns while also making 59 tackles on defense including four tackles for a loss. His quiet presence and explosive ability was a tremendous asset to Orem’s offense and defense.
Offensive MVP: Tyler Nelson, Sr. QB, Maple Mountain
Cornerstone figure who meant more to his offense than anyone else in the area as he helped guide the Golden Eagles to a 5A semifinal berth while going 162-of-291 passing for 2,271 yards with 28 TDs and 9 interceptions and tacking on 90 carries for 533 yards and 9 TDs on the ground.
Defensive MVP: John Henry Daley, Sr. DL, Lone Peak
Explosive pass-rusher who was a nightmare for opposing offensive lines as he led the state with 22 sacks while finishing with 82 total tackles and 38 TFLs. He helped propel the Knights to a 6A runner-up finish as part of an excellent overall season.
Coach of the Year: Andy Stokes, Timpview
Excellent teacher who used football to teach key life lessons and guided the Thunderbirds through personal and team-wide challenges to reach the 5A state championship for the second straight season.
2020 All-Valley
first team
(alphabetical order)
Jayden Ah You, Sr. LB, Orem
Sure tackler who was always in the backfield and creating havoc, ending up with 124 total tackles with 30 TFLs and an impressive 21.5 sacks (No. 2 in the state).
Raider Damuni, Timpview
One of the state’s most versatile athletes scored five different ways, a player who could change the game on offense, defense or special teams.
Luke Durfey, Jr. LB/RB, Lone Peak
Excellent defensive presence who was a tackling machine (129 total tackles, 17 TFLs, 5 sacks) while also making big plays as a running back (13 TDs).
Jarret Elmer, Sr. QB, Salem Hills
Steady performer who set the stage for all of the Skyhawk success including a run to the 5A semifinals, who went 199-of-357 through the air for 3,024 yards (32 TDs, 12 interceptions).
Logan Fano, Sr. DL, Timpview
Intense defender who set the tone for the Thunderbird defense both on the field (115 total tackles, 28 TFLs, 20.5 sacks) and as a team leader.
McCae Hillstead, So. QB, Skyridge
Impressive debut for the young up-and-coming star as he guided the Falcons to the 6A semifinals as he went 194-of-304 passing for 3,077 yards with 35 TDs and 10 interceptions while also adding 154 carries for 686 yards and 15 TDs.
Fisher Ingersoll, Jr. WR, American Fork
Sure-handed wideout who was nearly impossible to cover, finishing the year with 74 catches for 1,142 yards and 19 TDs, while also pulling down six interceptions on defense.
Maddux Madsen, Jr. QB, American Fork
Amazing passer who slung the ball all over and forced defenses to cover the entire field, going 291-of-502 for 4,044 passing with 48 TDs and 11 interceptions.
James Palmer, Sr. WR, Skyridge
Versatile athlete who could go deep or could take a short pass and turn it into a long gain, tallying 65 receptions for 1,095 yards for 14 TDs.
Seth Rigtrup, Jr. RB, Springville
Workhorse running back who the Red Devils leaned on throughout the year, ending up with 201 carries for 1,272 yards and 15 TDs.
Paxton Skipps, Sr. LB/RB, Orem
Intimidating defender who not only terrorized opposing offenses (78 total tackles, 18 TFLs, 16.5 sacks) but who also was an excellent short-yardage running back as well.
Kingsley Suamateia, Sr. OL, Orem
Dominating interior presence and the state’s No. 1 recruit (headed to Oregon) who helped the Tigers control the line of scrimmage, also came in on defense when needed.
Spencer Tauteoli, Sr. LB, Pleasant Grove
Incredible instinctive defender who was always around the ball and led the Viking defense on his way to 153 total tackles with 27.5 TFLs and 12.5 sacks.
Christen Wren, Sr. LB, Lehi
Consistent presence who led the state with 185 total tackles as he made plays throughout the season, including getting 12 TFLs.
2020 All-Valley
second team
(alphabetical order)
James Aloisio, Sr. OL, Timpview
Physical performer, T’Bird offense averaged 220 rushing yards per game.
Morley Bennett, Sr. WR, Spanish Fork
62 receptions, 1,073 yards, 10 TDs.
Derek Blanthorn, Sr. LB, Maple Mountain
100 total tackles, 8 TFLs, 2 sacks.
Wyatt Dawe, Sr. OL/DL, Pleasant Grove
Critical interior presence, set the tone physically for the Vikings.
Jeter Fenton, Jr. RB, Skyridge
207 carries, 1,030 yards, 10 TDs.
Targhee Lambson, Sr. RB, Timpview
120 carries, 882 yards, 6 TDs in 7 games.
Willie Leota, Sr. RB, Salem Hills
113 carries, 760 yards, 5 TDs.
Brock Love, Sr. LB, Lehi
122 total tackles, 6 TFLs, 4 sacks.
Ryder Macgillivray, Sr. WR/SS, Provo
48 receptions, 726 yards, 5 TDs, 4 INTS on defense.
Stone Mulitalo, Sr. DL, Skyridge
Immovable force in the defensive front, notching 5.5 sacks.
Cael Richardson, Sr. LB, Timpview
126 total tackles, 11 TFLs, 3 sacks.
Joshua Singh, Sr. DL, Orem
Explosive in the trenches, 20 sacks.
Smith Snowden, So. DB, Skyridge
Great pass defender, snagged 6 INTs.
Daniel Taumoepeau, Sr. DL/LB, Westlake
114 total tackles, 25 TFLs, 10 sacks.
Payton Weber, Jr. QB, Cedar Valley
196-of-309, 2,454 passing, 20 TDs, 10 Ints.
2020 All-Valley
third team
(alphabetical order)
Liu Aumavae, Jr. QB, Timpview
177-of-302, 2,148 passing, 16 TDs, 10 Ints.
Creyton Cooper, Sr. QB, Lehi
174-of-306, 1,851 passing, 14 TDs, 17 Ints.
Weston Covey, Sr. WR, Lone Peak
44 receptions, 770 yards, 12 TDs.
Zac Dart, Jr. QB, Spanish Fork
131-of-250, 1,892 passing, 15 TDs, 16 Ints.
Chris Esparza, Sr. DL, Mountain View
Nearly impossible to block, 16 sacks.
David Hair, Sr. WR, Mountain View
62 receptions, 1,072 yards, 11 TDs.
Reed Johnson, Sr. WR, Salem Hills
64 receptions, 792 yards, 11 TDs, 356 total return yards.
Jackson Lees, Sr. DE, Westlake
Great burst off the edge, 15.5 sacks.
James Leota, Sr. OL, Salem Hills
Anchor on the line, team averaged 380 yards per game.
Logalima Lesa, Jr. LB, Provo
111 total tackles, 8 TFLs, 2 sacks.
Vili Mausia, Sr. RB, Cedar Valley
165 carries, 827 yards, 10 TDs.
Noah Moeaki, Jr. TE/LB, American Fork
41 receptions, 549 yards, 11 TDs.
Carsen Ryan, Jr. TE, Timpview
53 receptions, 609 yards, 3 TDs, good blocker.
Isaac Vaha, Sr. TE/DE, Pleasant Grove
17 catches, 269 yards, 2 TDs, 19 tackles.
Thomas Weight, Sr. RB, Maple Mountain
126 carries, 887 yards, 8 TDs.