Here are the top football players in Utah Valley in 2019:
Player of the Year: Noah Sewell, Sr. RB/LB, Orem
One of the most dominating players to ever play in Utah, one who made difficult plays look easy throughout his career as he helped the Tigers win another state title in 2019. He finished an injury-shortened season with 766 yards rushing and 14 TDs on offense while tallying 103 total tackles, 12 tackles for a loss and four sacks.
Offensive MVP: Devin Downing, Sr. WR, American Fork
Explosive game-changer on the outside who could make tough plays in the middle of the field or turn a short pass into a long run to the end zone. He ended up with 1,787 yards receiving and 23 TDs as he helped the Cavemen back to the 6A finals.
Defensive MVP: Solomone Langi, Sr. DL/OL, Timpview
Led a suffocating Thunderbird defense that only gave up 12.7 points per game to Utah 5A competition. His ability to stuff up the middle allowed teammates to fly around and make plays, while he also played a big role on the offensive line.
Special Teams MVP: Nate Ritchie, Sr. S, Lone Peak
Multi-faceted contributor who was such an explosive force in the return game that opponents refused to kick to him. He also made 44-of-47 PATs and 11-of-16 on FGs with a long of 51 yards. On defense, he had eight INTs, three of which he returned for TDs, as well as 51 total tackles.
Coach of the Year: Jeremy Hill, Orem
Team builder who took a squad with good defense but question marks on offense and turned it into a championship-caliber team, resulting in the third straight title for the Tigers but this time taking over the larger 5A classification.
2019 All-Valley first team
(alphabetical order)
Duce Anderson, Sr. QB,
Mountain View
Dynamic dual-threat quarterback who led a strong Bruin team with 3,043 yards passing with 31 TDs and just 10 interceptions while also adding 733 yards rushing and nine TDs.
Jared Fotu, Sr. LB, Lone Peak
Impressive instinctive athlete who always seemed to be around the ball, finishing with 94 total tackles, 20 tackles for a loss and 10.5 sacks.
Jaxon Gregory, Sr. RB, American Fork
Phenomenal physical runner who would get the tough yards but could explode for big games, ending up seventh in the state with 1,514 yards rushing and 19 TDs.
Ryan Harward, Sr. ATH, Provo
Extremely versatile performer who helped his team in so many ways: 515 yards receiving with five TDs, 315 yards rushing with three TDs, 1,523 all-purpose yards, 61 total tackles, two INTs and 10 pass deflections.
Targhee Lambson, Jr. RB, Timpview
Hard-nosed determined runner who rarely went down on initial contact, resulting in being third in the state with 1,586 yards rushing and 13 TDs.
Sione Moa, Sr. RB/S Timpview
Aggressive two-way star who was 12th in the state with 1,423 yards rushing and 13 TDs (1,704 all-purpose yards) while also making 28 tackles and five interceptions on defense.
Carsen Manookin, Sr. RB, Lehi
Consistent workhorse who completed a great Pioneer career by being 13th in the state with 1,336 yards rushing and 13 TDs.
John Nelson, Sr. OL/DL, Salem Hills
Powerful interior presence who led the offensive line as the Skyhawks gained 2,812 yards rushing (No. 9 in the state) while also making 50 total tackles and 12 sacks on defense.
Keegan Nitta, Sr. LB, Lone Peak
Forceful defensive stopper with a non-stop motor, as evidenced by his 96 total tackles, 18 tackles for a loss and four sacks.
Ioholani Raass, Sr. TE/DL,
Skyridge
Dominant defensive lineman who ate up blocks and still made plays, ending up with 45 total tackles, 14.5 tackles for a loss and nine sacks.
Paxton Skipps, Jr. LB, Orem
Elite pass rusher who lived in opposing backfields, registering 96 tackles, 20.5 tackles for a loss, and 17.5 sacks
Kinglsey Suamataia, Jr. OL, Orem
Rock-steady performer who led an offensive line that rushed for 2,202 yards in 2019 even with some early offensive growing pains.
Spencer Tauteoli, Jr. LB/S, Pleasant Grove
Unbelievable tackler who was always bringing opponents to the ground as he tallied 154 total tackles during the season with 1.5 sacks.
2019 All-Valley second team
(alphabetical order)
Emmett Call, Sr. QB, Skyridge
2,031 yards passing, 18 TDs, 8 INTs, 2,422 total yards.
Mason Cobb, Sr. LB, Provo
118 total tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, three sacks.
Raider Damuni, Jr. WR/DB, Timpview
6 passes intercepted, 32 tackles, 1,099 all-purpose yards, 37.3 yards per punt, 5 total TDs.
Jarrett Elmer, Jr. QB, Salem Hills
2,030 yards passing, 20 TDs, 7 INTs, 2,350 total yards.
Dallin Havea, Sr. RB, Provo
14th in the state at 1,301 yards rushing, seven TDs.
Tanner Holden, Sr. WR,
American Fork
1,210 yards receiving, 15 TDs, five INTs.
Maddux Madsen, So. QB,
American Fork
No. 2 in the state in passing with 3,687 yards, 42 TDs, 17 INTs.
Cael Richardson, Jr. LB, Timpview
99 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for a loss.,
Bodie Schoonover, Sr. LB, American Fork
54 tackles in nine games, four sacks.
Buju Tuisavura, Sr. S/RB, Orem
553 yards rushing, three TDs, 6 INTs.
Cayden Viertel, Sr. RB/OLB, Orem
498 yards rushing, six TDs;, 506 yards receiving, four TDs.
Christian Wren, Jr. LB, Lehi
133 total tackles, 16 tackles for a loss, seven sacks.
2019 All-Valley third team
(alphabetical order)
Creyton Cooper, Jr. QB, Lehi
2,618 yards passing, 33 TDs, 20 INTs.
Jaxson Hooley, Sr. QB, Cedar Valley
2,123 yards passing, 21 TDs, 8 INTs, 2,505 total yards.
Taylor Krump, Sr. WR/S,
American Fork
7 passes intercepted, 73 tackles, 312 yards receiving, five TDs, 680 all-purpose yards.
Ben Mella, Sr. WR, Mountain View
1,119 yards receiving, 14 TDs.
Fielding Morley, Sr. ATH, ALA
1,069 yards receiving, 15 TDs.
Austin Mortensen, Sr. WR/SS, Springville
1,069 yards receiving, 18 TDs, four INTs.
Jacob Negus, Sr. QB/S, ALA
2,562 yards passing, 26 TDs, 11 INTs, 78 tackles.
Jakob Robinson, Sr. DB, Orem
6 passes intercepted, shutdown best opposing receivers.
Mckay Strauss, Jr. RB,
Mountain View
15th in the state at 1,265 yards rushing, nine TDs.
Tylor Stubbs, Sr. OL, Timpview
Led line as team rushed for 3,771 yards (No. 2 in the state).
Jett Vance, Sr. WR, Westlake
850 yards receiving, 11 TDs.
Jordan Ware, Sr. RB, Salem Hills
1,226 yards rushing, 11 TDs.
Sam Hughes, Sr. RB/LB, Salem Hills
99 total tackles, 1,195 total yards, nine total TDs.