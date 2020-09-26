Skyridge football's first-half fireworks were more than enough to blow past Pleasant Grove on the road Friday night.
For the second straight week Skyridge dominated a region foe from the opening whistle. On the other hand, for the second straight week Pleasant Grove was dominated by a region foe from the opening whistle.
The Vikings started the season 5-0 before running into buzz saws in the last couple games. Pleasant Grove’s undefeated season quickly vanished and morphed into a nightmare with a blowout loss to Corner Canyon followed up with a 35-7 pounding in its homecoming matchup vs the Falcons.
Skyridge swiftly stole the show, asserting its dominance and making quick work of the Vikings.
The Falcons defense led the way forcing three turnovers before halftime. Sophomore cornerback Smith Snowden accounted for a pair of those turnovers with two interceptions in the first half. Snowden raced past tacklers to take his first pick 37 yards for the score.
Of his momentum-altering play, Snowden said, “We were playing man and I was pressing the receiver and then he broke down so I broke down. I looked at the quarterback. I saw the ball and just took it to the endzone.”
His pick-6 gave the Falcons a 20-0 lead right before the end of the first quarter.
Snowden attributed the Falcon’s fast start to great preparation and physicality.
“PG’s a very good team," Snowden said. "We practiced really hard this week so we came out very intense. To start the game off on a high tempo is really important. We watched a lot of film. Just a lot a lot of film. So we knew what was coming. We talked a lot about being physical this game because last year they out-physicaled us and I think we out-physicaled them today.”
The scoreboard shone bright for Skyridge, displaying the physicality and preparation that went into the Falcon win. The visitors followed up a 20-point first quarter with 15 points in second period.
Junior running back Jeter Fenton capped off an 80-yard drive with a 1-yard score while senior wide receiver James Palmer scored his second touchdown of the night on a 4-yard pass from McCae Hillstead in the corner of the endz one.
At the end of the first half, Skyridge led Pleasant Grove, 35-0. The lone score of the second half came on an 8-yard touchdown pass from Viking sophomore quarterback Dave Brinton to Porter Connors.
Skyridge will be prepared for a tough test next week on the road against Lone Peak. The Falcons will seek to avenge a 30-6 loss to the Knights in last year’s state playoffs.
“We’re going to watch a lot of film," Snowden said. "Film is the key. And we’re just going to come out just as physical and just as aggressive as we came out today.”
Pleasant Grove will be presented with a tall task as well when it faces off against American Fork.
Both games are scheduled to begin on Friday at 7 p.m.