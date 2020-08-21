Mountain View coach Tyler Anderson admitted his players may have been a little surprised with how well Timpanogos played in the first half.
The Bruins got over their surprise and played a powerful third quarter, breaking open a one-score game by scoring four times on their way to a 53-13 victory on Friday.
“We made some good adjustments at halftime and our defense got turnovers for us,” Mountain View coach Tyler Anderson said. “Those adjustments our offensive coaches made were big and our quarterback got rhythm in that quarter. Timpanogos played a great first half and I think our kids probably got surprised by that.”
Bruins quarterback Kaden Kunz threw for 310 yards and three touchdowns for Mountain View (1-1), which took advantage of seven Timpanogos turnovers and an avalanche of penalties against the home team.
Things started off well for Timpanogos (0-2). Mountain View drove deep into Timberwolves territory but Josh Jones sacked Kunz and forced a fumble. Teammate Kaden Harvey picked up the loose ball and sprinted 88 yards for a touchdown and an early 7-0 Timpanogos lead.
Mountain View responded with a big play of its own. On its next play from scrimmage Kunz found an open Anoa Ballard, who broke two tackles and sailed 70 yards for the tying score.
Timpanogos surged back into the lead early in the second quarter. Trevor Herrick made a fine leaping catch in the end zone over a Mountain View defender for a 20-yard touchdown and a 13-7 T-Wolves advantage.
Eli Stafford put the Bruins back into the lead by returning an interception 35 yards for a score and Liam Hone pounded into the end zone from one yard out near the end of the half for a 21-13 Mountain View lead.
It didn’t take long for Mountain View to seize control of the game. Kunz connected with David Hair on a 39-yard touchdown pass on the Bruins first possession of the third quarter and an interception by #15 set up Hone’s 4-yard scoring run for a 33-13 lead for Mountain View just over two minutes into the second half. The Bruins tacked on two more scores in the third quarter for a 46-13 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.
“In the third quarter our defense stepped it up and got a lot of good turnovers for us that created some momentum,” Kunz said. “Once we got the momentum it was easier for us to roll with tempo. We were able to get our receivers involved and let them go make plays. I felt like I played a lot better in the third quarter.”
Mountain View lost its best running back, McKay Strauss, to a knee injury in the opener against Orem and had to make some adjustments to its offensive attack.
“Our running backs did awesome, especially in the third quarter,” said Kunz, who piloted the Bruins to over 500 yards of offense. “They were making the defense respect the run so that we could open up the passing game.”
Herrick was Timpanogos’ best offensive threat and had four catches for 68 yards and a touchdown.
Mountain View’s next scheduled game in in two weeks to open Region 12 play against Ogden but Anderson said he is trying to fill the bye with a game against Dixie.
“We’re getting there,” Anderson said. “We still have some things to fix. We’ve got to start getting some rhythm things going on offense.”
Timpanogos will try to break into the win column next Friday at Maple Mountain.