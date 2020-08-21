As a junior, American Fork Caveman quarterback Maddux Madsen has emerged as one of the most prolific passers in state history. Last year in his sophomore campaign, Madsen tossed over 3,400 yards in leading the Cavemen to the silver trophy in the 6A gridiron wars.
But Madsen isn’t afraid to use his legs when needed to score some points as he did in American Fork’s 31-21 win over Timpview Thursday night.
After a scoreless first quarter for both teams, Madsen scored on a 11-yard run to put the Cavemen on the board.
“It’s a pass all day, but if they are going to drop off (in coverage), I’m going to take off,” said the Caveman signal caller.
Madsen also tossed for two touchdowns finding Noah Moeaki on a 5-yard scoring connection and Fisher Ingersoll on a six yarder.
Spike Adams also crossed the goal line for the Cavemen on a 12-yard run which actually put American Fork ahead 14-0 after PJ Nettesheim hit his second of four successful point after attempts.
Madsen was quick to praise his running back who augmented American Fork’s high-octane passing attack.
“Spike (Adams) ran hard tonight. He’s super shifty. He’s a stud.”
But much of the credit actually goes to the American Fork defense that produced two second-quarter turnovers that directly led to American Fork points. Garrison Grimes had a fumble recovery followed by a Gabe Shipley interception and six-yard return.
Timpview shot itself in the foot all night long with turnovers and penalties. The Thunderbirds were also victimized by a 4-yard punt that set up American Fork’s first score. Timpview showed some life running the ball in the first half but untimely holding penalties, turnovers and poor starting field position didn’t help matters. After going scoreless against Lone Peak in its first game, Timpview failed to crack the scoreboard for another two quarters.
However, the Thunderbirds showed why they are one of the top football programs year in and year out and came out with a long touchdown drive to open up the third quarter. Pakai Haunga capped off the drive with a 1-yard run to make the score 21-7.
But American Fork reasserted control as Madsen went to work resulting in the touchdown pass to Ingersoll to make the score 28-7. Then Nettesheim effectively put the game out of reach with a 25-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter.
Timpview scored twice in the final stanza as Daniel Kahio hauled in a 11-yard pass from Liu Aumavae. Then late in the fourth quarter Amavae and Haunga excited the Timpview faithful with a 89-yard scoring strike. But it was too little, too late and American Fork recovered the ensuing onside kick and ran out the clock.
“I liked the battle,” said American Fork head coach Aaron Behm. “I like how we finished at the end and getting the field goal to stay ahead three scores.”
And yes, there was a COVID-19 moment as American Fork administrators stopped the game for several minutes between the first and second quarters to get spectators to comply with the mask-wearing mandates and sit in their assigned sections.