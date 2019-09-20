Coming off the first win of the school’s inaugural season, Cedar Valley High School football took on Uintah High School on Friday night. The stands were filled with fans, and the excitement palpable, as the Aviators began their first-ever homecoming weekend matched up against the Uintah Utes. The game was a memorable one for the Aviators as they defeated their visitors in dominating fashion, 37-0.
Both teams came into the game with a 1-4 record and hopes of gaining an edge in the Region 10 standings. The Aviators began with the ball and quickly got on the board on an impressive drive that ended with senior quarterback Jaxson Hooley scoring on the keeper for the touchdown.
The Aviators continued to control the game, dominating the Utes on both sides of the ball for the rest of the half. Cedar Valley running back AJ Lindsey scored easily on a run play from the Uintah 1-yard line in the second quarter on second-and-goal. The Aviator defense added to their impressive first half when they swarmed the Utes in their backfield for a safety. But the home team was not done scoring in the half, passing the ball to senior captain Kainoa Baker in the corner of the endzone for another touchdown. After a kickoff return for a touchdown by Uintah’s Jace Evans was called back, the score at the half stood 23-0 in favor of Cedar Valley.
As the second half began the Aviators picked up right where they left off. After a defensive stop, Hooley connected with Baker again for a 14-yard touchdown pass that pushed the Cedar Valley lead to 30-0. The rout continued a few minutes later when Hooley found his tight end, Gage Olsen, for the last score of the game and his third passing touchdown of the night.
The Aviators will look to extend their winning streak next Friday when go on the road to face Tooele.