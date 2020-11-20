The 5A state championship between Orem and Timpview Friday afternoon at Cedar Valley High in Eagle Mountain featured some rare special teams play on both sides.
Although unconfirmed, the 26-13 Tiger win over the Thunderbirds might have set a state record for the fewest made placekicks in a modern state final.
Only one ball split the uprights and counted, coming on an extra point by Timpview with 5:03 left in the game.
Orem had three kicks blocked — two PATs and a 25-yard field goal attempt — but did tack on a two-point conversion.
Even that was unusual, since a pair of penalties nullified a made kick and forced the Tigers to go for it from the 23-yard line. Orem senior quarterback Micah Fe’a found senior receiver Devon Sa-Chisholm down the right sideline for the conversion.
Timpview also had another conversion attempt but the Thunderbird fake running play didn’t make the line to gain.
Timpview also successfully executed an onside kick after its first touchdown but the play was overturned because of a kick-catching interference penalty on the T’Birds.
Perhaps the best special teams showing came from Tiger punter/defensive lineman Joshua Singh, who had a pair of 50-plus-yard punts including a 64-yarder and had another downed at the 1-yard line.
5A notes
Numbers don’t lie but may mislead
Just looking at the stat sheet wouldn’t have given a clear indication of how firmly in control Orem was for most of the game against Timpview.
The two teams ended up with almost identical total yards as the Tigers tallied 308 yards (214 rushing, 94 passing) while the Thunderbirds notched 291 yards (55 rushing, 236 passing).
Good company
By winning its fourth straight title, Orem closed the gap on the state record for most consecutive championships.
According to Utah high school football historian George Felt, the Tigers are now tied in second place with Duchesne (2010-13), Millard (1950-53) and Timpview (2006-09).
The record is held by East (1919-23) and Skyline (1995-99) who each won five straight titles.
Dubious distinction
Orem set a new state-title game record according to Felt — but it might not be one it wants to acknowledge.
The Tigers were officially penalized 18 times, which is the most ever in a championship. Their 153 penalty yards second all-time, trailing Corner Canyon’s 155 penalty yards in 2018.
Orem and Timpview combined for 30 penalties for 261 penalty yards, which are both championship-game records.
6A notes
Can’t get a break
What kind of a day was it for Lone Peak in the 6A title game? The Knights finally got a drive going in the fourth quarter when Luke Romney found Weston Covey behind the Corner Canyon secondary on a 56-yard pass play. As Covey stumbled toward the goal line, Chargers defensive back Scott Iverson reached in and knocked the ball loose and out the back of the end zone for a touchback. Iverson was flagged for pass interference, however, so Lone Peak kept the ball and ended up scoring a few plays later.
See you next year
Lone Peak linebacker Luke Durfey, who led the Knights in tackles as a junior, said he’s ready to help next year’s team get back to the championship game.
“It starts tomorrow, you know?” Durfey said. “I feel a huge responsibility to get everyone back in the weight room and training. I feel like we could have a special team next year. We had a lot of seniors this year so we’re going to need some players to step up.”
Lone Peak has played in seven state championship games since 2000, winning a 5A title in 2011 and a 6A crown in 2018.
One big family
Lone Peak coach Bart Brockbank and his coaching staff will say goodbye to 26 seniors, including defensive stalwarts John Henry Daley and Maxx Oborn as well as Covey, the team’s leading receiver.
“I just told the seniors how much I loved and appreciated how hard they’ve worked,” Brockbank said. “I still want them part of the program. We get a lot of guys to come back that still help out and mentor.
Mason Wake (currently playing fullback at BYU) has been calling and texting a bunch of these players and he’s involved. So is Talmage Gunther (a BYU defensive back). Guys from the past are still involved.
That’s what this program is about. It’s a big chain of family.”
Record setter
Corner Canyon quarterback Jaxson Dart turned in one of the best individual seasons in state history. He finished the year with 4,686 passing yards for 67 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He also ran for 1,191 yards and 12 more scores, amassing 5,877 total yards and 79 touchdowns.
Dart has offers from USC and BYU, among others.
The 67 touchdown passes breaks the previous record set by Lehi’s Cammon Cooper in 2017 (58). Cooper still owns the record for most passing yards in a season (4,726).