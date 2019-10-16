The No. 1 ranked team in the state made it look easy against their Region 4 foes on Wednesday night.
Corner Canyon defeated American Fork 59-28, on the road, to cap off their impressive undefeated season. The loss saw American Fork fall to 6-4 on the season with their three-game win streak coming to a halt.
The first half was an offensive explosion, as both teams racked up points. The Chargers scored almost effortlessly taking a 38-14 lead into the half. They were led by junior running back Austin Bell who tallied three rushing touchdowns in the first half alone.
American Fork did their best to keep up with their visitors’ offensive attack. The Cavemen scored their first touchdown on a Jaxon Gregory one-yard rush play and a second when Maddux Madsen found senior wide receiver Devin Downing for a 10-yard score with 1:03 left in the half.
The Chargers continued their dominance in the second half, scoring on their opening drive on a 44-yard touchdown pass from Cole Hagen to his junior wideout Talmage Handley. With the second half tone set early, Corner Canyon cruised through the rest of the game for an easy final regular season victory. The Chargers scored two more touchdowns before the game became final. Cole Hagen ran for a score and passed for another, finding Kobe Peters on a fade in the endzone for the Chargers final touchdown.
American Fork scored a pair of touchdowns as well, making the final score 59-28. Madsen found Downing again for the duos’ second touchdown of the night and backup quarterback Hayden Betts pushed his way into the endzone for the other Caveman touchdown.
Both teams now look to the state playoffs, starting next weekend. The Chargers will look to maintain an unblemished record while the Cavemen will seek to rekindle the momentum they gained to end their season before running into the Chargers.