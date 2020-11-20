Crown ‘em.
The Corner Canyon Chargers won their third straight state championship on Friday afternoon, finishing the 2020 season undefeated (14-0) and running their winning streak to 42 games with a 45-7 win against Lone Peak in the Class 6A title game at Cedar Valley High School.
The Knights defense appeared well equipped to slow down Corner Canyon and its record-setting quarterback, Jackson Dart. The two teams met during Region 4 play and Lone Peak led at halftime before falling 35-25.
Instead, the Chargers scored on their first three possessions in the title game and never gave Lone Peak a glimmer of hope for a comeback.
“Corner Canyon is a great team,” Knights coach Bart Brockbank said. “We had to be at our best today and we weren’t. We struggled right from the start both offensively and defensively. Hats off to Corner Canyon. They showed up and played and they took it.”
Dart – who finished with 333 passing yards and four touchdowns to go along with 115 yards on the ground and another score – led the Chargers to a 21-0 first quarter lead. The first two drives for Corner Canyon went 10 plays, 77 yards and nine plays, 84 yards for touchdowns and were met with little resistance.
“I think that first drive really hurt us, them coming down and scoring fast like that,” Lone Peak junior linebacker Luke Durfey said. “A couple of players started hanging their head and that turned into more and more for them.”
A wild shotgun snap was recovered by the Chargers’ Micah Wilson at the Lone Peak 20-yard line late in the first quarter. Moments later, Dylan Carlson banged in from the 1-yard line for a 21-0 Corner Canyon lead.
At the end of the first quarter, the Chargers had outgained the Knights 169 yards to minus-22.
“We tried to get the guys up,” Brockbank said. “We had some of our own mistakes early that didn’t help the cause. I felt like we kind of ducked our heads and that’s not like this team. They haven’t been that way this year, but we got punched in the face and hung our heads.”
A 15-yard scoring pass from Dart to Talmage Handley in the second quarter made it 28-0 for Corner Canyon. As the half wound down, Lone Peak got a break with a Britton Berry interception on a tipped ball. The Knights set up on the Chargers 25-yard line but a miscommunication between Luke Romney and his receiver resulted in an easy interception for Corner Canyon’s Charlie Eberling.
The Chargers drove from their own 1-yard line to the Lone Peak 7 in the two-minute drill, where Cody Christensen nailed a 24-yard field goal as time expired for a commanding 31-0 lead.
In the first half, Corner Canyon ran off 49 plays and 20 first downs, compared to 24 plays and four first downs for Lone Peak.
Dart – who finished the season with a state-record 67 touchdown passes – had two more scoring tosses and Corner Canyon took a 45-0 lead with 3:39 to play in the third quarter.
Romney connected with Weston Covey on a 5-yard touchdown pass with 5:59 to play to get Lone Peak on the board.
Lone Peak (12-2) finished with just 139 total yards – 66 coming on their final drive – and committed three turnovers.
“I told the kids after the game that this tastes like crap right now and will for a while,” Brockbank said. “A 12-2 season is nothing to shake your head at. I told the boys how proud I was because of everything we went through this year with COVID. They really rose to the challenge.”
Durfey added: “I will remember that we always gave it our all. We put our hearts into it. We formed brotherhoods that will last a lifetime. I’m grateful for that and grateful we could play a full season this year.”