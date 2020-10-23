It wasn’t a great start for Springville in 2020, but the Red Devils are trending for a pretty good finish.
No. 11 seed Springville handled No. 22 Murray 36-0 on Friday in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs. Even thought their record is only 5-5, the Red Devils are a dangerous team to face in the state tournament.
“We’ve played some of the best teams in the state and been right there,” Red Devils coach Willy Child said. “We know what we have to do to win more games. If we do what we do best, which is play good defense, be physical and run the ball, we’ve got a chance to beat anyone.”
Springville gave Brighton — 5A’s No. 1 seed — a scare before falling 28-21 in mid-September and knocked off Salem Hills 16-13 later in the season. The Skyhawks are the No. 4 seed in the tournament.
“Our kids have stuck with it and worked hard,” Child said. “We’re a young team so we knew that maybe early we’d struggle. We’ve got great weapons at tight end and receiver and we know we can be explosive when we need to be. We like our guys.”
Cole Clement and Seth Rigtrup combined for all five touchdowns in the first half against Murray as Springville built a big lead and coasted through the second half. With a running clock, the only question was whether or not the backups on defense could preserve the shutout.
Bradey Mortensen intercepted Murray’s first play from scrimmage to set up a 34-yard Zack Antonino field goal. After a defensive stop, Springville got the running game going and Rigtrup scored from five yards out for a 10-0 midway through the first quarter.
Kade Dellamas tossed a 10-yard touchdown pass to Clement to make it 16-0 and Rigtrup broke loose on a 37-yard scoring run for a 22-0 lead to open the second period. Clement caught two more touchdown passes — one from Dellamas and one from Jaxon Carvajal on a reverse — for a 36-0 advantage at the half.
“We’ve really been focusing in practices,” Clement said. “We’ve had short memories. We tried not to focus on our losses and just move forward to the next opponent. Every single team we’ve gone against, no matter who they are, they have all been close games. We just need to fix the small things and we’ll win.”
Springville will travel to Region 8 foe Maple Mountain, the No. 6 seed, in next Friday’s second round. When the two teams met early in September the Red Devils put up a good fight before falling 29-15.
“We have a good opponent next week,” Child said. “We just have to go to work.”
Clement added: “It’s always a close game with us and Maple. It’s a rivalry.”