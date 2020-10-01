It was an exhausting night for the Salem Hills secondary during Thursday night's Region 8 contest at Provo.
The Skyhawk cornerbacks had to try to stop the talented Bulldog receivers like senior Ryder Macgillivray and junior Rock Magleby as Provo spent much of the game attacking the edges through the air.
There were plenty of instances when the home team came out on top in those battles — but when it really mattered, the Salem Hills players were up to the challenge.
Skyhawk cornerbacks made a pair of critical fourth-down plays in the final minutes to prevent the Bulldogs from rallying, giving Salem Hills the dramatic 26-21 victory.
"That was a good game from both sides," Skyhawks senior cornerback Austin Hallows said. "It was a dogfight the whole game. Towards the end of the game we were able to seal it off by getting stops on defense."
Hallows was the one who came up with the final big play when Provo had the ball with two minutes left in the game. On a fourth-and-6 play, the Bulldogs tried to run a quick out but Hallows stepped in front and made the interception to seal the win.
"We were playing off, so I knew it was going to be a comeback," Hallows said. "I was waiting for that short pass. As soon as I saw him cut, I just came up and timed it. It felt amazing."
Only a couple of minutes earlier, Provo came incredibly close to taking the lead on another fourth-down play.
The Bulldogs had stripped the ball from a Salem Hills receiver to give themselves great field position, but ended up facing a fourth-and-5 from the Skyhawk 29-yard line.
Provo junior quarterback Jace Welsch spotted Magleby streaking down the sideline and went for the home run, lofting the ball up near the goal line.
Magleby and Salem Hills junior cornerback Kobe Carter went up for the ball with Magleby appearing to have the edge.
The Provo receiver got his hands on the ball but as he came down, Carter did just enough to prevent Magleby from securing the catch and the ball hit the turf.
"In all honesty, I thought he caught," said Derek Campbell, acting head coach/defensive coordinator for Salem Hills (head coach Jeff Higginson was at his daughter's wedding). "Then I saw the ball was on the ground when he rolled. I was really worried he had scored. We got to celebrate. We lucked out on that one."
Those two key plays turned out to be the difference in a game that saw both teams have stretches of brilliance and stretches where they struggled.
The Skyhawks got on the board first after recovering a Bulldog fumble deep in Provo territory. Salem Hills senior quarterback Jarret Elmer bulled his way through three Bulldog defenders at the goal line to get into the end zone from four yards out.
Provo responded with a pair of long TD passes from Welsch, one going to Macgillivray for 30 yards and one going to Magleby for 21 yards.
Then it was time for Elmer and the Skyhawks to get rolling. Salem Hills scored three straight TDs (a 5-yard pass to senior running back Willy Leota, a 46-yard pass to senior wide receiver Gavin Averett and a 17-yard pass to Hallows) to build a 26-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The visitors had a couple of chances to put the game away but got stuffed on a fourth-and-goal from the 4-yard line early in the final period and — after forcing Provo to turn the ball over on downs on its next possession — had a pass intercepted by Magleby.
The turnover sparked Provo and the Bulldogs only needed two plays to get in the end zone as Welsch connected with Macgillivray for a 27-yard score to set up the exciting final minutes.
In the end, however, Salem Hills was able to hold on.
"We've talked to the players as a staff that every game in region is a battle," Campbell said. "We have to execute our best every time. We can't get complacent. It was nice to see the guys step up and make plays."
Provo head coach Kirk Chambers said it's been tough to see his team play in a number of close games this season but struggle to get the plays they need to secure the wins.
"I feel like the difference has been three plays in the last three games," Chambers said. "We could have won this game if a play goes our way. Our team has been so close and has been pushing. I'm proud of how the boys played and how they compete. We've got to help them execute better somehow."
It's also been a difficult time because of the all the exterior distractions with COVID-19, particularly when Provo was moved to the "orange" phase in the last couple of weeks.
"The kids have been great and have come to work every day," Chambers said. "We will not quit. We are trying to better ourselves and get ourselves in position to win a game."
Salem Hills (6-1, 2-1) next hosts Wasatch on Oct. 8 while Provo (2-5, 1-3) will play at Maple Mountain the same evening.
Both games are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.