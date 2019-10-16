At the conclusion of Lone Peak’s 17-7 victory at Pleasant Grove on Wednesday, Knights coach Bart Brockbank gathered his team and congratulated them on their first win of the season.
The players roared their approval.
For a team that lost five wins in one day, Lone Peak responded well.
Just hours before kickoff, news broke that the Knights — 5-4 headed into the final game of the regular season — would be forced by the Utah High School Activities Association to forfeit its five wins due to using an ineligible player. So officially, Lone Peak was 0-9 heading into the game at Pleasant Grove, despite an appeal that will be ruled on in the next couple of days.
Brockbank said he called in his captains in at 2 p.m. to tell them the UHSAA’s decision.
“I think the kids were really surprised,” Brockbank said. “They knew Braxen (Scott) had been taken off the team, but they handled it like champs. It’s always good to get that first win.”
Brockbank said he didn’t expect the appeal to change anything, meaning Lone Peak will go into the all-comers state tournament with a 1-9 record and a much lower seed than it earned during the season.
“They said it (the decision) on the appeal would be in the next couple of days, but I don’t see it changing,” he said. “It was a 5-0 vote.”
Meanwhile, his team still had to pick up that first win against stubborn Pleasant Grove, and the Knights did it with defense. Lone Peak sacked PG quarterback Caleb Campbell six times and sent him scrambling on almost every pass attempt. Senior linebacker Keegan Nita had two interceptions for a defense that held the Vikings to 90 yards of total offense, including minus-9 on the ground.
“I just felt like we came together as a team,” Nitta said. “We have a motto, that we win as a team and lose as a team. If one of our guys goes down, we are always there to pick him up. It was nice to get our first W.”
Each team had one turnover — interceptions by PG’s Porter Connors and Lone Peak’s Nitta — but the Knights took advantage of a big special teams play in the second quarter to break on top. Nate Ritchie slipped a couple of tackles and returned a Vikings punt 36 yards to the PG 14. A penalty set Lone Peak back but Luke Romney connected with Eli Cloward on a fade route for a 22-yard touchdown pass and the visitors led 7-0 at the break.
Ritchie tacked on a 43-yard field goal in the third quarter for a 10-0 Knights lead but Pleasant Grove finally managed to get a drive together. Rex Connors picked up a key first down on a 4th and 2 and the Vikings gave Campbell time to make a big throw — a 28-yard scoring pass to Kael Mikkelsen over the top of the Knights secondary to cut the Lone Peak lead to 10-7 with 2:27 to play in the third quarter.
The fourth quarter belonged to the Knights defense, which snuffed out a couple of Pleasant Grove opportunities with a fourth down stop and another Nitta interception. Romney passed to Shawn Wood for a 12-yard gain on fourth-and-ten and two plays later, backup quarterback Zachary White snuck into the end zone on a 1-yard run for a 17-7 lead with 8:54 to play.
Pleasant Grove fell to 7-3 overall and 2-3 in Region 4 play.
The new RPI format will reveal the state playoff matchups on Saturday at 9 a.m. Brockbank said the “one-game-at-time” mentality works perfectly for playoff football and the Knights, who are the defending Class 6A champions.
“You have to beat the team that’s in front of you,” Brockbank said. “Whether we play them early or play them late, we’re either good enough to win a state championship or we’re not. Our mentality is the same. We just play whoever is in front of us.”
Nitta agreed with Brockbank’s assessment.
“It doesn’t really matter that we just have one win because it’s win or go home in the playoffs, no matter what. That’s the mentality we have to have, working hard every single week, one week at a time.”