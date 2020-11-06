In the past three meetings with East, American Fork had scored 163 points.
The Leopards’ game plan in Friday’s Class 6A quarterfinal matchup with the No. 4 seed Cavemen was simple: Keep the ball out of the hands of AF’s potent offense.
No. 12 East did exactly that, dominating the line of scrimmage, chewing up big yardage and lots of game clock with a punishing ground game in a 35-18 upset.
East running backs Mapa Vaenuku, Siona Vailahi and Amini Amone and quarterback Izaak Zimmerman took turns running for big chunks of yardage behind a massive offensive line all night long.
The Leopards (8-4) had a big second quarter, getting touchdown runs from Amone, Vailahi and Vaenuku to take a 28-6 lead at halftime.
American Fork managed to get on the board in the second quarter with a 7-yard pass from Maddux Madsen to Garrison Grimes. The Cavemen outscored East 69-49 on September 4 with Madsen throwing for more than 600 yards and nine touchdowns. But Friday was a very different story as the AF offense struggled to put together consistent drives.
“They did a few things differently tonight,” American Fork coach Aaron Behm said. “They gave us a couple of different look. In the first half it was more execution stuff and it’s hard when you feel like you have to go down and score every time. They did a good job of putting our offense in tough positions.”
The Cavemen – playing without star linebacker and tight end Noah Moeaki, who was injured in last week’s second round win – started to play better defensively in the second half and forced a pair of East fumbles.
“Defensively we started getting stops and turnovers but we also gave up a couple of turnovers,” Behm said. “It was really that we were just not able to find our usual rhythm on offense and that was costly.”
Maddux threw touchdown passes to Trey Roberts (43 yards) and Fisher Ingersoll (3 yards) in the second half to pull American Fork to within 28-18 with 10:48 to play but couldn’t convert a two-point conversion that would have made it a one-score game. The Cavemen recovered an East fumble with just over nine minutes remaining but Jack Ford picked off a Madsen pass on the next play. The Leopards then ran off almost seven minutes on their next drive and scored the game-clinching touchdown.
East will move on to the semifinals to play No. 1 seed Corner Canyon, which hammered Bingham 57-22 in the quarterfinals.
American Fork ended the season with an 8-4 record.
“I know this is the biggest group of seniors (41) we’ve had since I’ve been here,” Behm said. “What I left with them after the game was what they accomplished in their three years in the program (two state championship finals and a quarterfinal appearance) is unprecedented. They set the bar really high for the next wave to come through.”