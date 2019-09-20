Skyridge topped American Fork 45-34 to remain undefeated thanks to four total touchdowns from senior quarterback Emmett Call.
But, it was a Skyridge fake punt midway through the second quarter named "Louie" that made the difference in the game.
Facing fourth-and-7 near midfield Skyridge punter Casey Keeslar gathered the snap and threw a spiral to Jack Hadfield for a first down in American Fork territory. A few plays later Emmett Call carried the ball into the endzone for the first of two rushing touchdowns.
"We've been practicing that all week long," Skyridge punter Casey Keeslar said. "Coach has been throwing me reps trying to get that and the timing was just right, and it worked."
The visiting Falcons harnessed momentum with the fake punt and subsequent touchdown leading them to four straight offensive drives with touchdowns as Skyridge outscored the Cavemen 31-7 in the middle quarters of the game.
"The energy was high," Skyridge coach Jon Lehman said. "It's to be expected that our guys were on the highest level of excitement, but Emmett Call was able to gather everyone together and do some good things tonight."
Call's 23-yard touchdown run to start the third quarter gave the Falcons a 17-point lead and more energy than American Fork could handle.
"I thought our offensive execution was incredible," Lehman said. "We went four straight drives with TDs and with a balanced attack. They executed like crazy. I'm really proud of how those guys came together."
The schedule doesn't get easier for either team as Skyridge faces Pleasant Grove next week and Ameriacn Fork faces Westlake.